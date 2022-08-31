ALBIA — It was the opening night of play in the South Central Conference Volleyball race and the 13th-ranked (4A) Knoxville Panthers made the short trip down Highway 5 to Albia for a match with the Lady Dees. The Panthers made it known that they plan to be in the hunt for the league title as they cruised past the Dees in three games 25–10, 25–23 and 25–14.
Albia opened the action by taking a 4–3 lead behind a kill by Sydney Hoskins and an ace serve by Chloe DeMoss. Knoxville’s Brittany Bacorn slammed home a kill to knot the score at four and then she stepped to the service line and zipped in eight consecutive serves for a 12–4 Panther lead. Bacorn nailed a pair of ace serves, Hannah Dunkin and Payton Horn added kills and Ella Braezeale had a block in that flurry.
With a big lead, the Panthers were in cruise control and they were never threatened. A kill by Hannah Dunkin and an ace by Bacorn sealed a 25–10 Knoxville win in game one.
Game two was a horse of a different color. Knoxville threatened to pull away when a nice service run by Breazeale produced an 8–5 Panther lead. But a battling bunch of Dees were not ready to throw in the towel just yet. The work of Hoskins, Morgan Teno and Addison Halstead at the net allowed Albia to take the lead at 14–13.
That lead was short lived as the serving of Bacorn and Breazeale lifted Knoxville to a 19-16 lead. Bacorn had a pair of ace serves, Horn pounded down a pair of kills and Emma Dunkin contributed a kill to the Panther surge.
The Dees fought hard to get back in the game, but a pair of kills by Bacorn, a kill by Melanie Sullivan and a block by Rylyn McCarty negated the Albia rally.
In game three, the Panthers had a full head of steam and the Lady Dees were not able to answer. Knoxville continued with strong serving and powerful hitting to claim a 25–14 win and a three-set win.
“It was a great start for us,” Knoxville head volleyball coach Mollie Keitges said. “Brittany serves a tough ball and she got us rolling. We were clicking well in game one. To Albia’s credit, they put pressure on us in the second game. I feel that the strength of our team is keeping our composure when things get tough. They are confident in their abilities and they weathered the storm. In game three, they just came out and took care of business.”
Albia Coach, Melissa Cox-Dustin felt that her team needs to continue to build confidence.
“When we play the better teams, we seem to come up short on confidence”, Cox-Dustin said. “We did a nice job of digging and our blocking is getting better. But we have to clean up some serving and hitting errors before we can get better. We are coming, but we are still looking for the right combinations. We have different players stepping up, but not all at the same time.”
Knoxville (4-0, 1-0 SCC) will head west for the Atlantic tournament Saturday and then return Tuesday for another SCC challenge at ninth-ranked (3A) Davis County. The Lady Dees (5-3, 0-1 SCC) travel to Mount Pleasant on Thursday for a non-conference match.
