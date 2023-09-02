ALBIA — The Albia volleyball team is proving to be a resilient bunch so far this season.
The most recent example of that came on Thursday against Mount Pleasant. The Lady Dees spotted the Panthers an 11-point lead and the opening game of the match before rallying back to secure their sixth home win of the season serving up 28 aces in a 20-25, 25-11, 25-19, 25-18 non-conference victory.
"Even though we lost that first set, we carried over a lot of momentum going into the second set," Albia senior Sydney Hoskins said. "We needed something to keep us going. We lost, but we still had to have that momentum going into the second set to want to win and push to win.
"Sometimes, we take awhile to get clicking, but we always figure it out in the end. We figured out in the second set. We won. That's all that matters."
Hoskins began to turn the tide in favor of Albia (6-2) by serving up three aces late in the first game as the Lady Dees got as close as 24-20 before Addison Clark's closing kill over a middle block clinched game one for Mount Pleasant.
Chloe DeMoss would get Albia off to a strong start in the second set, serving up a pair of aces during an opening six-point service run. Hoskins and Avery Halstead also had aces early in the set as the Lady Dees never looked back stretching the lead to double figures on one of five ace serves by Morgan Teno.
"Serving is a mental game. It's just you. It doesn't start until the serve gets over the net," Teno said. "When I serve, our goal is to get the serve over the net and make sure it's aggressive. If I get an ace, I get an ace. If they get it up, they get it up. We just have to play it out and hope I get the ball again."
Even in the match at a set apiece, Albia continued to find answers both at the net racking up 33 kills against the Panthers including 10 from Halstead on 15-16 attacking. Megan Teno then contributed to the service attack for the Lady Dees early in the third game with back-to-back aces, helping the Teno sisters finish with 12 combined aces in the match as Albia jumped out to an 11-1 lead in the pivotal set reeling off 10 straight points.
"I use it as fuel. I try to go to the person that's struggling to handle our serves," Morgan Teno said. "If I can continue to go to the person that's down on themselves and not in that mindset that they can pass it, I'm going to constantly use that.
"Our goal is to serve until you get them out," Hoskins added. "If there's someone that's shanking it, you serve at them until they have to take them out of the match."
The Panthers got back within two points midway through the third game before Albia put the match away with a kill and a block by Halstead over the final three points. Mount Pleasant stayed close in the fourth set hoping to make a run to extend the match into a fifth and decisive set before four close calls, including two long serves and a long hit, went against the Panthers after cutting a 14-4 Albia lead down to two.
"I thought we adjusted well and played hard," Albia head volleyball coach Melissa Cox-Dustin said. "We kept (Mount Pleasant) out of system a lot, which was good on part getting a lot of those free balls. We've got to work a little bit more on our free balls keeping them off the net.
"Some of our passes were pretty tight. We've been working that during practice to keep them on our side of the net. We've still got room to improve, but the girls have shown good hustle and chemistry out on the court."
Albia has shown an ability to shake off slow starts early in the season. The Lady Dees rallied from a first-set loss last weekend to beat Seymour in the opening match of Albia's season-opening tournament before bouncing back from an earlier loss in the tournament to North Mahaska, beating the Warhawks in a three-set final.
"When you're down, you just got to keep pushing one point at a time," Cox-Dustin said. "You always want to win ever set. There's no question about that. It's all about taking it one point at a time. We can't focus on getting 12 points. We just have to focus on winning the next point to keep the rally going. You just have to work on getting the next one, and the next one and the one after that."
Hoskins edged Megan Teno by one ace, serving up a match-high eight in the win over the Panthers on 23-26 serving. Lillian DeMoss added a team-leading 16 digs while Chloe DeMoss dished out 20 assists for the Lady Dees.
Albia returns to South Central Conference action on Tuesday hosting Clarke.
