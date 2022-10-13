CENTERVILLE — Centerville may not have gotten the win on Tuesday night against Albia.
The Lady Dees were able to pull out the first two sets, 25-19 and 25-23 before bouncing back from a 25-20 loss in the third set to clinch the South Central Conference victory with a 25-16 win in the fourth and final game. The Redettes, however, had plenty to celebrate on Tuesday after closing out a 16-win regular season.
Senior teammates Alyssa Koestner, Bayleigh Caraccio, Abbie Cisler, KeNisha Ruby, Breckyn Carney, Emma Weber and Rachel George took their final walk together across the floor at Lakeview Gymnasium following Tuesday's match. After winning just five of 31 matches last season, Centerville will host a postseason match next Monday welcoming Grinnell in for the Class 3A, Region 7 quarterfinals with a chance of avoiding the program's sixth straight losing season having already made a 11-win improvement this year.
"If we don't have these kids here this year with their attitudes, we're not where we are this season," Centerville head volleyball coach Tom Hill said. "There's no way we'd have been good enough to host a postseason match if this senior class wasn't as strong together as they've been throughout this season. This is a special group."
Albia and Centerville spent most of the night trading swings of momentum with the Redettes turning a three-point deficit in the first game into a four-point lead at 17-13 and a 10-5 deficit in the second game into a 15-12 lead. The Lady Dees would have the final response in each of the first two games, scoring eight of nine points late in the first game as well as a five-point run last in the second game that helped Albia erase a 20-17 deficit.
Matty Kovacevich tied the second set at 22-22 with a kill and an ace. Addison Halstead recorded one of her 11 kills late in the set off a Centerville block attempt, giving Albia a pair of game points, before a wide serve clinched a 2-0 lead in the match for the Lady Dees.
"Our serving was atrocious. We missed first-serve opportunities so many times," Hill said. "You can have those type of errors and expect to win matches. We've been serving great all year. That hurt us. We couldn't score off our serve."
Despite those two tough losses, Centerville refused to be swept forcing 10 ties in the third game as the teams again battled back and forth. George connected on three of her team-leading 12 kills during an 11-3 run that gave Redettes control of the game, extending the match into a fourth set.
"Throughout the season, we've had sets where we'd be close to winning sets and dropped them," Weber said. "It kind of felt like we finally got over that hump."
All the energy it took for Centerville to extend the match both physically and emotionally might have cost the Redettes in the fourth set. Albia scored the first six points of the game and never looked back, leading by as many as 10 points on the way to securing the 25-16 match-clinching game.
"It was hard to get back up knowing we had to get that third set just to keep the match going," Weber said. "We needed more momentum going into the fourth set. It kind of got in our heads a little bit and we got down too much at the start."
Balance at the net proved to be the decisive factor in Tuesday's match for Albia with three different players recording at least 10 kills, led by a 17-kill effort by Sydney Hoskins. Emma Wenger added a team-leading three aces as part of a perfect 28-28 serving effort for the Lady Dees while adding a match-high 39 assists.
"We got everyone in to play, which is always a plus. We actually flipped our outside (hitters). They never played that rotation before, but it's something we might be looking to continue heading into the postseason," Albia head volleyball coach Missy Cox-Dustin said. "We've still got a lot of volleyball play before we open the postseason ourselves on Monday."
Albia (17-7, 5-2 SCC) wraps up the regular season at Knoxville's home tournament on Saturday before welcoming Chariton in for a regional quarterfinal. Centerville (16-16, 3-4 SCC) will have nearly a full week to rest and recover before Monday's postseason opener with Grinnell on the opposite side of the 3A, Region 7 bracket as Albia and Chariton.
"We can't give up the same number of points to Grinnell and expect to move on," Hill said. "They play in a tough (Little Hawkeye) conference. They're pretty similar to Davis County. They're pretty big. They're a pretty tall team that put hard swings on the ball."
Weber led Centerville with five aces as part of a 21-22 serving effort on Senior Night. Carney collected a team-high 26 assists and joined George on a pair of blocks against the attack of the Lady Dees.
"It's been really good for us as seniors to have the success that we've been able to accomplish together this season," Weber said. "We've all come together. I think we're all on the same page this year. We have the same goal in mind. We want to accomplish as much as we can before our time is up."
