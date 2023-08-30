ALBIA — It was an intense day of volleyball on Saturday at Albia High School.
Eight hours, 16 matches and 36 games were played inside the two gymnasiums as seven teams battled it out for a season-opening championship. In the end, it was the home team that came out on top as the Lady Dees edged Seymour, Pleasantville and North Mahaska in decisive third sets winning five of six matches overall to claim the title winning 17-21, 21-8 and 15-12 over North Mahaska in the final match of the day.
"Since I've been back here, that was probably the most competition we've had in our home tournament," Albia head volleyball coach Melissa Cox-Dustin said. "I felt that all the teams we played have really developed and stepped up over the past couple of years.
"There wasn't an easy team in this tournament. There was a lot of good fight from every team here. It turned into a good day of volleyball."
A day in which the Lady Dees had to battle right from the start as Seymour opened the tournament with a six-point win in the opening game. Albia was forced to respond for the first time on Saturday, bouncing back for a 21-16 win in the second game sending the match into a decisive third set.
Morgan Teno led Albia in the comeback win, serving up five of Albia's 10 aces in the match. Four blocks by Avery Halstead and nine digs by Lillian DeMoss paced the defense of the Lady Dees as Albia edged the Warriorettes in a 15-13 third-set win.
"I call it being smart aggressive. We always need to be aggressive, but there are times when we need to be a little smarter than what we are doing," Cox-Dustin said. "That really changed throughout the day. We really started to pick up on a few things and adjusted where we needed to."
Albia had slightly less drama in their second match. Slightly less in that the Lady Dees were able to avoid a third set against the Bravettes as Albia held on in the second set to clinch a hard-earned sweep winning 21-14 and 23-21 improving to 2-0 in their home tournament.
Avery Halstead picked up her production at the net, leading the Lady Dees in their second win of the day with 10 kills. The Albia junior would finish the day leading Albia with 36 kills in six matches.
"We were trying out different line-ups sending 5-2s and 5-1s just trying to figure out what would work best," Halstead said. "I think that's what we should do at the beginning of the season. We've got our libero (Lillian DeMoss) that's diving everywhere to keep the ball in play. It's just a matter of never giving up on a point."
Albia was able to secure a spot in the semifinals with a 21-12, 21-16 sweep against Southeast Warren, led by four kills and a pair of ace serves from Morgan Teno. The battle for the fourth and final spot in the tournament semifinals, however, nearly took an extra set to decide as Moravia had to play the waiting game after splitting four matches in pool play including an impressive season-opening 21-18, 21-10 sweep of Montezuma marking the second straight season in which the Mohawks have bested the Bravettes after losing 10 previous meetings with the squad from Poweshiek County.
"I was really proud of how the girls played that match and how they showed up ready to play," Moravia head volleyball coach Ryan Vanbogaert said. "We didn't come out with the sluggish energy we usually come out with at this tournament. Montezuma is younger than they have been in the past, but they're still pretty dang good team. They can play some volleyball."
Moravia had little time to rest, falling 21-17 and 21-18 to North Mahaska in the very next match of the tournament. The Warhawks would secure their spot in the semifinals by closing out pool play with a 21-8, 21-17 win over Albia after dropping a 21-17, 21-14 decision to Pleasantville.
Moravia, meanwhile, suffered a tense loss in a battle of Bluegrass Conference rivals to Seymour. The Mohawks had four combined set points in the two sets, but could not overcome the Warriorettes in either game winning 22-20, 24-22 in a match that impacted the chase for the Albia Invitational title.
"That one really hurt," Vanbogaert said. "We were a few points away from being 5-0. I feel like we could win this tournament if things bounce our way. There were a couple bad breaks and a couple things that went against us. It's still early in the season, but I feel like the girls really wanted that one back."
Moravia would bounce back quickly, sweeping Southeast Warren with a pair of 21-15 wins led by five aces and three kills by Keelie Anderson. The Mohawks then sat back and waited to see if their 2-2 pool record would be good enough to advance needing Montezuma to knock off Pleasantville to set up a potential tiebreaking set between Moravia and Pleasantville for the fourth and final semifinal berth.
In the end, the Trojans would hold on to the final semifinal berth winning 15-21, 21-15 and 15-12. Moravia exited the tournament with an overall record of 3-2 and plenty to build on early in the season.
"The girls will learn from this. They were in these matches last year and they know how to win these type of games," Vanbogaert said. "We're just in the process of learning how to do that again this year. I'd rather we start clicking in the middle and the end of the season, but I want to win every game. I know these girls do as well."
High drama continued into the semifinals as Albia and Pleasantville battled in a nailbiter to decide a spot in the championship match. The teams exchanged 27 ties and 13 lead changes in three full sets as Albia lost a potential match point in the second set, then overcame a match point for the Trojans in the third set as Morgan and Megan Teno recorded three kills before a clinching kill by Halstead sent Albia into the championship match.
"We kept going back and forth. There were times I couldn't tell which side we on because the points were so close," Halstead said. "Executing our swings and getting the passes to the setter got us over the top. When we do that, we do well."
Albia bounced back after losing a third straight game to North Mahaska, bouncing back from a 21-17 loss in the opening set of the championship match rolling to a 21-8 win in the second set scoring 18 of the final 23 points in the game. Chloe DeMoss racked up three aces in a stretch of five points while collecting 26 assists for the Lady Dees in the championship match as Albia built a six-point lead before holding on late to clinch the final victory.
"We kind of adjusted our passing throughout the day. This was our first time stepping on the floor for a match this season," Cox-Dustin said. "I didn't really see a lot of nerves. We got more confident with our passing and eliminate our errors on serving. We got our feet to the ball and got some new players some swings.
"It was an overall good day."
Albia dropped its South Central Conference opener, falling to ninth-ranked (4A) Knoxville 25-12, 25-19 and 25-19 on Tuesday. The Lady Dees (5-2, 0-1 SCC) hosts Mount Pleasant on Thursday.
