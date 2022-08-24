ALBIA – After nearly seven hours on the volleyball court, no one could blame Addison Halstead for feeling a little bit of fatigue.
In what proved to be a marathon on Tuesday night to decide the season-opening Albia volleyball tournament title, the senior hitter and the rest of her teammates could have fallen apart short of the finish line. Instead, Halstead found that final kick just when the Lady Dees needed it in order to pull away from Southeast Warren in the final set of the final match lifting Albia to a 21-15, 21-17 win over the Warhawks wrapping up the 14-match tournament shortly before 11 p.m.
"We played really well as a team, even when we were exhausted at the end," Halstead said. "Going into that final game, the feeling was to just use everything you've got left in the tank right here. When it got down to those final five points, my mindset went right to giving it everything I had left. That's what the rest of the team did. Emma (Wenger) had great sets. There were great passes from the back row. It's all you can really ask for."
To say the Lady Dees survived in their home tournament would be an understatement. The six teams that took part in the first competition of the season produced enough drama to last throughout the late afternoon start all the way through the night with four of the 14 matches being decided in decisive third sets.
"I knew it would be long, but I was hoping it wouldn't be quite as long," Albia head volleyball coach Melissa Cox-Dustin said. "I know we had three-set matches on both courts. I think that speaks to how competitive the tournament was. We even had matches in bracket play that were going three sets. Some of that comes down to fatigue. Most of these kids have been in school all day, so it's a pretty long day when you're still competing in a gym at around 10 p.m."
Albia had by far the longest day of any team in the tournament, playing in the very first match at 4 p.m. Moravia would have the second-longest day as the Mohawks bounced back from the initial 21-13, 21-12 loss to the Lady Dees, earning a pair of wins including an impressive 21-19, 17-21, 16-14 win over Montezuma before falling in the semifinals to Southeast Warren 21-10 and 21-13.
"We're a young team and we've been working hard together," Moravia senior setter Destiny Nathaniel said. "We were so hyped up. We were so ready to play. Even after that first match with Albia was over, we were so ready to get right back on the court and play the next one."
The Mohawks (2-3) immediately picked up a 21-10, 21-14 sweep against Bluegrass Conference rival Seymour before dropping a tough three-set battle with North Mahaska as the Warhawks bounced back from a 21-19 loss in the opening set to win the match with 21-18 and 15-7 wins in the next two games. Keelie Anderson recorded three aces on 15-16 serving for Moravia in the quarterfinal win over Montezuma, allowing the Mohawks to secure an impressive early-season non-conference victory over one of the South Iowa Cedar League's top programs.
"I'm very encouraged by a lot of things that I saw from our girls," Moravia head volleyball coach Ryan Vanbogaert said. "There are just a few minor things we need to tweek, a couple mental mistakes or timely errors that we need to correct and fix. We only have two seniors. I was encouraged not just by how they played, but how they kept a positive mental attitude. If we play like this most of the year if not all year, we're going to be right in there by the end of the season."
Albia (3-1) also had to will its way deep into the tournament bouncing back from a three-set (21-16, 7-21, 15-8) loss to Montezuma to secure a spot in the semifinals by sweeping Southeast Warren (21-13, 21-14) in pool play. The Lady Dees were three points away from being ousted by North Mahaska in the semifinals before timely tips at the net by Avery Halstead and Wenger lifted Albia to a 21-14, 16-21, 15-13 win.
"We just told ourselves that we're going to push through this at the end," Albia sophomore Morgan Teno said. "Towards the end, I feel like we all got excited and found that energy rush we needed."
Teno would come up big for Albia at pivotal points in the second set after Southeast Warren had cut a 13-5 deficit down to a single point. After recording a kill to prevent the Warhawks from tying the set, Teno would serve up one of seven aces for Albia in the championship match giving the Lady Dees a 21-15, 15-12 lead.
"We learned that the deep corners were open after playing them earlier in the tournament," Teno said. "All of us can hit the ball and place the ball really well. When it comes down to a tough match or a tough rally, that becomes really helpful."
Southeast Warren once again cut Albia's lead in the second game down to a single point looking to push through to force a third and decisive set for the title. Halstead slammed the door on those chances tipping home a winner, slamming home a kill and joining Sydney Hoskins on a block to reel off three straight points putting Albia up 21-15, 19-15.
Albia heads to Fairfield on Thursday to face the Trojans and third-ranked (3A) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont at the Steve Hisel triangular. Moravia faces Bluegrass Conference rival Moulton-Udell on Thursday.
