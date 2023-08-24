FAIRFIELD — First-game jitters? Sure.
"Especially being the first game at home, it was a little tough getting into it," Fairfield junior Lilly Bergren said. "I was nervous. Way more nervous than I've ever been."
Those nerves were evident early in the Fairfield volleyball team's season debut against Pella on Tuesday. Bergren committed three of her seven hitting errors in the first set against the Little Dutch before finally settling in, ultimately leading the Trojans back into the match with a team-leading 11 kills.
Pella, however, was able to overcome the resilient Trojans. The Little Dutch scored 17 of the final 20 points to clinch a 25-20, 24-26, 25-19, 25-11 win inside a muggy Dan Breen Gymnasium.
"It was really hot in there and we're not used to that. We have air conditioning in our gym," Pella sophomore Katie Scheckel said. "It was definitely a tough night. There were slick spots all over the court. You just had to push through that."
Scheckel led all players on Tuesday with 14 kills, committing just two errors in 37 attacks while dishing out 17 assists to her teammates while adding 15 digs for volleyball's version of triple-double. Pella would pull away from Fairfield both on the scoreboard and at the net recording 43 kills to the 24 produced by the Trojans.
"You just can't think about the things you can't control," Scheckel said. "I have to give a lot of credit to my teammates. They make me look a lot better as a setter. My hitters that I passed two did a great job putting the ball down and my setter (Hunter Hughell) gives me really good sets to put the ball in play."
Despite some nerves at the start against Pella, Fairfield was able to hang tough with the Lady Dutch forcing four early ties in the opening game. Winners at the net by Scheckel and Aaliyah Riddick helped spark an 8-2 run for Pella, opening a six-point lead giving the Little Dutch a cushion that would hold up in a game-one victory.
"We have a few holes to fill from last year's team," Fairfield head volleyball coach Vicki Rebling said. "We're still trying to figure out who can be that go-to person for us and give us the best options in some of our spots."
Fairfield overcame the opening jitters to win a tight battle in the second game against the Little Dutch, scoring as many points in two games (46) as Fairfield scored in all three games of a season-opening loss at Pella (25-8, 25-20, 25-18) last season. The Trojans (0-1) overcame a four-point deficit, trading points late in game before tying the match on late kills by Bergren and Addison Ferrell to clinch the second set.
"I think we all started to figure out how to work together to get over the fear of it," Bergren said. "When we played Pella last year, the first game wasn't the best. We had that in the back of our minds going into the match. Once we got over that and realized we could compete, we definitely showed that more."
Fairfield carried that confidence over to the pivotal third game, which featured 10 more ties and three more lead changes. With the match potentially hanging in the balance, the Little Dutch returned to Scheckel as the reigning all-conference and all-district standout delivered six kills and an ace serve to help Pella erase an 11-9 deficit, giving the Lady Dutch a 2-1 lead in the match.
"We want to win as many matches at our weekend tournaments and try to finish in the top six of the (Little Hawkeye) conference," Scheckel said. "The ultimate goal for us is to make it to state."
Attempting to guide the Lady Dutch in that direction is first-year head coach Sam Sheldon, who has come over from Ankeny after serving as assistant coach the past five seasons helping the Hawks earn five state tournament appearances, three conference titles and a 2020 5A State Championship. Pella (1-0) put away the win in Sheldon's head coaching debut in the fourth set at Fairfield as two final ace serves by Hughell clinched the 3-1 victory.
“Everyone in the program is coming into the season with a very open mind and a willingness to improve holistically,” Sheldon said. “We have talked a lot about becoming a versatile volleyball player that is effective in every skill. The girls have put in a lot of effort to improve this offseason and preseason.”
Despite the early struggles, Bergren produced a solid opening match for Fairfield matching Savannah Hollander and Pella senior Kyli Hiemstra with a match-leading 16 digs. Maddie Jones led the Trojans with 24 assists, Rowan Terrell collected a team-leading four blocks and Addison Ferrel added a pair of aces finishing 11-13 serving.
"We looked at each other and knew we were in a good fight," Bergren said. "We just needed to change our mindset early and just had to keep working. As a team, we're really happy with how we performed. We'll improve as we move forward this season, but considering it was our first match of the season playing a team like Pella, it was a good start."
Excessive heat forced Fairfield to postpone Thursday's scheduled home triangular with Albia and fourth-ranked (2A) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. Fairfield heads to Grinnell Tournament on Saturday.
