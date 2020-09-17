OTTUMWA — Anne Guest admits she's not a violent person.
Competitive? For sure.
So when Marshalltown teammates Hayden Oecker and Autumn Finch teamed up to block a hit by Guest early in the second set of Tuesday's CIML crossover volleyball match with the 14th-ranked (5A) Bulldogs, the Ottumwa senior wasn't about to shrink away from the challenge. The very next point ended with Ottumwa getting the ball right back to their leading attacker at the front of the net.
This time, Guest swung even harder, putting a violent charge into a ball no player could stop from hitting the floor inbounds on Marshalltown's side of the court. It was one of 14 kills for Guest, pacing OHS to another satisfying win as the Bulldogs swept the Bobcats 25-15, 25-15, 25-20 at Evans Middle School Gymnasium.
One week earlier, Ottumwa overcame one CIML obstacle taking down Southeast Polk for the first time in a decade with a thrilling four-set win over the Rams. On Tuesday, the Ottumwa CIML revenge tour continued as the Bulldogs snapped a five-game losing streak in the series with the Bobcats that included a frustrating straight-sets loss on the same home floor last September.
"I think there were some nerves during those first couple of home matches (Davis County and Mount Pleasant) just because we weren't sure if it might be our only matches at home this season," Guest said. "The Southeast Polk match was the first one I really came out aggressive. I really wanted to beat them. I've been practicing on swinging harder and swinging faster.
"I'm not a violent person, but I was ready to pound that volleyball. I was so excited to get the ball set to me."
Guest was simply setting the tone for an impressive night at the net for the Bulldogs, leading to 34 kills from five different hitters. Avery Baumgartner had eight kills in Tuesday's win while Ally Paris added seven winners. Emma Weilbrenner, who had three tips for points including the sweep clincher in the final set, dished out 25 of Ottumwa's 36 assists while adding a team-leading four ace serves as the Bulldogs played with incredible confidence - the kind that comes from a team that truly believes they are one of the best in Class 5A.
"It's a good time right now. We're even used to playing the same song after every match and celebrating the same way," Baumgartner said. "It's been hard being a senior this season and not knowing when the season is going to end, but I'm glad we're making the most of it and being the strongest team we've ever been."
For the senior members of the Ottumwa volleyball team, this weekend provides a chance at bringing things full circle with the Bulldogs seeking to win their home tournament title for the third time in four years. As freshmen, the Bulldogs stunned the field coming seemingly out of nowhere to win the Ottumwa Invitational title in 2017.
Now, in 2020, it would be stunning of the Bulldogs don't end Saturday as a tournament champions.
"Those first two years, we weren't as nervous going into the tournament. We were just hoping to do our best. It was surprising to everyone that we did so well," Guest said. "This year, it's not going to surprise anyone. It's not about that for us. It's about showing that we can take an even bigger step in our progression and come through when we're expected to.
"It's more motivation for us. It's about taking care of business. Let's go out there, take care of each match and get it done."