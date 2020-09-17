Moravia freshman Finley Spencer lines up a serve during the fourth-set of a Bluegrass Conference volleyball match at Moulton-Udell High School on Thursday. After a six-point service run helped force a fifth and decisive set, Spencer had five late aces to help the Mohawks clinch a 27-29, 25-18, 23-25, 25-11, 25-8 win over the Eagles.