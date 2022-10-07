Prep volleyball: Mohawks edge Wayne on Senior Night

MORAVIA — It wasn't a typical non-conference high school volleyball sweep on Thursday night.
Seven points is ultimately all that seperated the Moravia Mohawks from avoiding a non-conference upset loss on Senior Night to Wayne. All three games were tied late, forcing both teams to battle for several clutch points.
In the end, it was Moravia that had the final kick in three straight games. Two errors by Wayne clinched a 25-23 win in game one for the Mohawks, five straight points starting with a tip by senior setter Destiny Nathaniel secured a 25-22 win for Moravia in game two before consecutive ace serves by Candace Walton helped spark a match-clinching 6-1 run in a second straight 25-22 win.
"We could have played a little better than we did," Moravia head volleyball coach Ryan Vanbogaert said. "Senior Night is always a hard one. You're trying manage the emotions that are flowing. You're trying to keep your adrenaline from going into overdrive. You're trying to keep everything under control, but you're also trying to do right by all the girls that have put in the effort and been a part of the rebuilding process.
"The priority is to win each game. We could have done some things a little better, but at the end of the day I'll take the 3-0 win and move on to the (Bluegrass) conference tournament."
Moravia's two seniors, Nathaniel and Lauren Long, both played key roles in securing the 'Pink Out' sweep as the Mohawks raised funds in support of breast cancer awareness throughout the night. Nathaniel collected 21 assists and four kills during the match while Long collected a match-leading nine digs.
"It's crazy being one of the girls honored on Senior Night. I'm feel like it was just yesterday that I was giving out the gifts to the older girls," Nathaniel said. "It was a great way to go out. We just kept telling each other to keep going. We just had to keep encouraging each other or we would have lost it. We would have lost the confidence we needed."
Despite just two wins coming into Thursday's match with Moravia, who is seeking to produce the program's first winning season since 2015, Wayne challenged the Mohawks right from the start. Allie Jo Fortune ignited a four-point run for the Falcons that put Moravia behind 11-7 in the opening game with one of four kills for the sophomore setter.
"Hats off to Wayne. They came in and played hard," Vanbogaert said. "They showed a lot more fight than their 2-15 record would indicate. They have a lot a lot of good things going over there. It made it a good win for us to earn."
Moravia rallied back in an opening set that featured 12 ties and seven lead changes. Consecutive ace serves by Kaylen Robinson helped the Mohawks open a 23-19 lead late in the opening game before the Falcons again rallied to even the score at 23-23.
Alex Baker's three-point service run, however, ended with a wide serve that set up a game point for the Mohawks. Cortney Knutson was called for a lift during the ensuing rally, allowing Moravia to finally clinch the opening game.
"It's a tribute to the mental toughness that we've developed as a team over the years," Vanbogaert said. "We've been working really hard not to sweat the small things and control what we can control by playing our game. When we needed to the most, we were able to play our game which is probably the biggest difference as to why we able to come out on top in each game."
On a night dedicated to the seniors, another big difference maker was Moravia's standout freshman. Walton finished the night with a match-high 12 kills, including three during an opening 5-0 run to start the second game, and four ace serves.
"I'm glad she plays on my team and I don't have to play against her," Vanbogaert said of Walton. "She's done a great job all year stepping in doing everything I've asked of her. She's even switched positions twice this year. She started the season as a setter, got moved to an outside hitter and now has moved into the middle.
"It was difficult at first because I had to learn different spots to hit on the floor," Walton added. "I just wanted to win this one for our seniors. They've really helped me out a lot."
Moravia saw a six-point lead in the second game slip away as Wayne (2-16) eventually caught and passed the Mohawks taking a 21-19 lead on an ace serve by Fortune. Nathaniel scored on a pair of key points for Moravia, who regained the lead for good in the set on a block by Rachel Kok before a tip by Walton clinched the second game for the Mohawks and a 2-0 lead in the match.
Wayne again refused to go away quietly in the final game, sliding ahead twice including on an ace serve by Davis that gave the Falcons a 19-18 advantage. Walton secured the tying kill before adding a pair of aces that put the Mohawks ahead for good, ultimately clinching the win on their third match point after a hit by Fortune drifted beyond the back line.
"We're going to be looking to players like Candace and our next wave of seniors to keep raising the bar for the program," Vanbogaert said. "We're looking to keep building until we reach that goal of eventually getting to the state tournament."
Moravia (12-11) will open the Bluegrass Conference tournament on Tuesday needing two wins to advance to the semifinal round, which will be hosted by the Mohawks next Thursday.
