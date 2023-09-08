MORAVIA – Two teams at the opposite ends of the BlueGrass Conference spectrum met on the court in Moravia Thursday night and it was the homestanding Mohawks that walked away with the win by scores of 25-16, 25-18 and 25-15. The win leaves the Mohawks deadlocked with Seymour for the top spot in the east division of the league.
Moravia found itself locked into a 6-6 tie with the Sabers in the early stages of game one when Rachel Kok smashed down a kill to put herself on the service line. Six serves later the Mohawks had a 13-6 lead and were well on their way to a game one win. Most of the points in that run came from Saber hitting errors, but Destiny Drew did have a kill for Moravia.
The Mohawks finished off a 25-16 win in game one with kills from Kenna Spencer, Candace Walton, Keelie Anderson, two from Drew and ace serve by Kok.
The Sabers opened game two with an ace serve by Amaya Rigling, but that disappeared in a hurry as the Mohawks used a pair of Saber errors, a kill by Alexa Bedford and a pair of aces by Anderson to build a 5-1 lead. Then another long service run and an ace by Kok extended the lead to 12-6.
The Sabers fought back behind the serving of Rigling, kills by Jillian French and Cristin Durian and a pair of aces by Rigling to cut the deficit to 19-15, but they could get no closer as Moravia slammed the door on a 25-18 win.
Now the Sabers found their backs firmly planted against the gym wall. Twin Cedars chose to fight and behind the hitting of Durian and French they fought their way into the lead at 11-10 in game three.
Moravia rallied with a 7-1 surge to take what looked to be a commanding 17-11 lead. Again most of the Moravia points in that run came by way of Saber hitting errors while Bedford had an ace serve.
The Sabers gave one final gasp as French drilled a kill and Kenzyn Roberts fired an ace serve to cut the lead to 17-15. Then Walton stepped to the service line for the Mohawks and it was time to turn out the lights.
Walton rifled seven consecutive serves over the net including four aces to give Moravia a 25-15 win and the match. Drew and Spencer had kills in that flourish.
“We have been slowly building," Mohawk coach Ryan Vanbogeart said. “We have seven seniors with varsity experience and some nice young players to mix with them. Serving is the name of our game and we work hard at it. We concentrate on hitting spots and we didn’t miss many tonight. We had 31 digs tonight and that is a season high. We played scrappy defense in this match and I am super proud of their effort. Twin Cedars has had our number for the past three years so it is nice to get a win against them."
Saber coach Theresa Davis pointed to the errors that would be the downfall of her team.
“We just couldn’t get the momentum on our side," Davis said. “We would play well in spurts and then errors would wipe out anything we would gain. These kids are hard workers and they will improve. We just need to figure out what works for us and then execute it. Consistency is what is needed."
The Sabers have a home tourney on Saturday and then they travel to Moulton-Udell for another Bluegrass conference encounter on Monday.
The Mohawks are 6–3 and 2–0 in conference play and they are off until next Thursday when they visit Moulton-Udell.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Moravia 25-25-25, Twin Cedars 16-18-15
Moravia Stats:
Serving – Alexa Bedford 9/11 4A, Candace Walton 13/15 4A, Kenna Spencer 3/3, Rachel Kok 17/18 3A, Keelie Anderson 12/13 2A, Destiny Drew 8/9 1A, Finley Spencer 5/5 3A.
Kills – Bedford 6, Walton 6, K. Spencer 5, Drew 4, Kok 1, Anderson 1. F. Spencer 1.
Blocks – Bedford 3.
Assists – Walton 9, F. Spencer 7, K. Spencer 3, Peytin Ellison 1.
Digs – Ellison 8, Anderson 6, Kok 6, Walton 5, Drew 3, Bedford 2, Jaida Spencer 1.
