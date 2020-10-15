MURRAY — Twila Barber collected five digs and four kills, helping Murray advance in the Bluegrass Conference volleyball tournament with a 26-24, 25-22 win over Moravia on Tuesday.
The Mohawks advanced with a 25-12, 25-15 win over Moulton-Udell earlier in the day. Zoey Hackathorn led the Eagles with four kills while Paige Hackathorn added a pair of ace serves in the loss.
Jessica King collected four digs for M-U against the Mohawks. Karsyn Sebolt added three blocks while Grace Wood collected three assists.
Moravia (6-13) opens Class 1A regional tournament action on Monday at Seymour. Moulton-Udell (0-18) opens postseason play on the same night at New London.