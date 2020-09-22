ALBIA — It wasn't the first time the Davis County volleyball team had their backs to the wall against Albia.
In fact, it was just four days earlier the Mustangs were a set away from being swept away by the Lady Dees. Davis County not only avoided the sweep, they avoided the loss at the Ottumwa Invitational.
Four days later, the task was a little tougher. Davis County found themselves behind by two sets in a South Central Conference rematch at Albia.
The end result, however, was exactly the same. The Mustangs rallied to force an all-or-nothing final set, winning 15-7 in the end to clinch a second straight victory over the Lady Dees winning 18-25, 23-25, 25-12, 25-20 and 15-7 just four days after earning a 24-26, 25-20, 15-7 win in the Ottumwa Invite semifinals.
"I feel like we knew we could come back because we did it on Saturday," Davis County junior Briley Lough said. "You always feel the different vibes and different energy from the different gyms, but we had really good energy coming into this match. It ended up being the exact same situation we faced on Saturday. The team just really pulled together, did really good and played hard together as a team."
Seeking revenge after being beaten in Ottumwa by the Mustangs, Albia came out firing away building a 25-18, 22-17 lead. Jenna Gronewold had 13 of Albia's 35 kills in the match as the Lady Dees seemed poised not only to win, but to possibly sweep the Mustangs out of Monroe County.
"Albia is pretty surprising. I keep thinking about all the seniors and leaders they lost, but they are still pretty competitive," Davis County head volleyball coach Brooke Mason said. "We did not want to take for granted that we won on Saturday. What I love about my team is you can't count us out. Being down a set on Saturday and coming back isn't easy. It's even tougher coming back from two sets down.
"The win is always sweet, but when you have to fight back to earn it, that makes it even sweeter."
The fight by the Mustangs began late in the second set as Davis County erased three of Albia's four set points before a net violation finally clinched a 2-0 lead in the match for the Lady Dees. The comeback continued early in the third set as three digs and three kills by Sophia Young helped Davis County sprint out to a quick 9-3 lead.
"The team really just focused in. We finally decided it was time to go," Lough said. "That run we made at the end of the second set was the stepping point for us."
Three kills by Kallie Greiner and consecutive ace serves by Kara Greiner helped the Mustangs put away the third set. Davis County answered an initial four-point run by Albia to open the fourth set with five straight points, kicking off a back-and-forth battle that ultimately seemed to decide the match.
Isabella Tranquillo served up three aces in the set while Young added seven more kills, including consecutive winners to kick off a 6-1 Mustang run after an ace off the net by Gronewold gave Albia what would be their final lead (17-16) of the set and the entire match. Kallie Greiner added a late kill and joined Young in closing out the set with a block, sending the match to a fifth set.
"I think we just kind of let down in the third and fourth set," Albia head volleyball coach Missy Cox-Dustin. "We got outhustled. I think they (Davis County) started playing to win. We started playing not to lose."
After an even split of the first four points, Kara Greiner and Young each scored winners to open a 4-2 Davis County lead in the fifth and decisive set. Sydney Hoskins scored on a cross-court winner to pull Albia within 4-3 before Lough and Bryce Dixson scored on winners at the net to put Davis County up 8-3, similar to the 6-0 start by the Mustangs on Saturday in the decisive third set at the Ottumwa Invite.
"Knowing this was a conference match and it was even more important, we fought for every point we possibly could," Lough said. "We're very deep in the lineup. We can do anything. Our team chemistry is really good."
Davis County (10-10, 2-1 SCC) returns to the floor at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont next Tuesday. Albia (9-6, 2-2 SCC) heads to the Pella Christian tournament on Saturday to face the Eagles, Knoxville, Bondurant-Farrar and Grand View Christian starting at 8:30 a.m.