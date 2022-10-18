BLOOMFIELD — Sophia Young racked up a team-leading three ace serves and eight kills for the Mustangs, securing a sweep to open postseason volleyball play on Monday.
Davis County worked their way into the Class 3A, Region 8 semifinals with a 25-18, 25-19 and 25-19 win over Central Lee. Stephyn Wilfawn added seven kills against the Hawks, giving the Mustangs 25 wins for the third time in the past seven seasons.
Makayla Morrison finished with a match-high 14 kills and a team-leading 19 digs for Central Lee. Bailey Schwartz added nine kills and a match-leading five aces for the Hawks, who finished the season with an overall record of 11-19.
Davis County heads to Wellman on Wednesday to face 11th-ranked Mid-Prairie. The Golden Hawks (26-11) swept Washington 25-6, 25-15 and 25-5 in the regional quarterfinals.
On the other side of the region, Fairfield fell to Tipton in the regional quarterfinals. The Trojans lost 25-14, 25-23 and 26-24 ending the season with an overall record of 17-17.
Avery Calonder led Tipton (12-19) with 10 kills and 17 digs against the Southeast Conference tournament champions. Coty Engle led Fairfield with a match-leading 19 digs which finishing with a perfect 13-13 serving effort.
Van Buren County swept Cardinal in Class 2A, Region 8 first round action on Tuesday. The Warriors improved to 10-16 on the season with a 25-14, 25-21, 25-4 sweep, ending the Comet season with a final record of 3-21.
Van Buren County heads to 10th-ranked West Burlington for the regional quarterfinals on Wednesday. Seventh-ranked Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, meanwhile, will host Central Decatur (7-12) on the other side of the region after Central Decatur's 25-12, 25-21, 25-22 sweep of 3-22 Pekin on Monday.
In Class 1A, Region 8, the Moravia Mohawks advanced to the regional quarterfinals with a 25-6, 24-26, 25-11, 25-11 win over Bluegrass Conference rival Moulton-Udell. The Mohawks (15-13) will head to fifth-ranked Burlington-Notre Dame (29-13). Moulton-Udell ends the season with a final record of 0-18.
Elsewhere in the region, the Sigourney Savages (23-7) advanced to face ninth-ranked Holy Trinity (26-15) after sweeping Seymour 25-12, 25-15 and 25-10 on Monday. In Class 3A, Region 7, Centerville fell to Grinnell 25-22, 25-16, 23-25 and 25-17 at Lakeview Gymnasium ending the season for the Redettes with a final record of 16-17.
