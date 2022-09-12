CHARITON — Davis County volleyball has been a tough team to beat for several years.
Recently, they've become a tough team just to get the volleyball past. The Mustangs continued their recent surge on Saturday, winning five matches including a pair of victories over Southeast Warren to successfully defend their title at the Chariton Chager Invitational.
"We were already headed into the right direction coming into this tournament. I think winning it gives us even more confidence," Davis County senior Stephyn Wilfawn said. "We love coming to this tournament. We've played so well here. We're playing that top competition that is getting us geared towards the postseason. We're looking at going further than we have before."
For a group of seniors that were part of a run to a regional final just two years ago, further would be the Xtreme Arena in Coralville for the Iowa Girls High School State Volleyball Tournament. While the Mustangs moved back over .500 for just the second time this season by winning all five matches at Chariton, the overall success of the past seven days have shown Davis County can play and beat some of the best in the state from a four-set win at home over No. 10 (4A) Knoxville last Tuesday in a key South Central Conference clash to an impressive three-set win over third-ranked (4A) Waverly Shell-Rock the previous weekend at Mount Vernon's Shirley Ryan Invitational.
"When we beat Waverly, it was one of those moments where we truly realized as a team what we're capable of," Wilfawn said. "We know we deserve to be here among some of the best teams in the state. We deserve to play as far as any of those teams in the postseason. Our goal is to go to state. We've already proven we have what it takes to make it there."
Wilfawn and Sophia Young led the attack at the net throughout the day for Davis County, combining for 14 kills in a 25-19, 25-13 win over Southeast Warren in the championship match. While the Mustangs have held their own offensively at the net, the Davis County defense has stood out with libero Cadan VanLaningham helping keep several points alive with incredible digs.
VanLangingham collected 14 digs against Southeast Warren in the championship match, finishing the day with a team-leading 40 digs in five wins. All told, 11 different Davis County players had at least one of the team's 178 total digs in earlier wins over Southeast Warren (18-21, 21-9, 15-12), Wayne (21-6, 21-9), Pleasantville (21-13, 21-7) and a 25-20, 25-16 sweep of North Mahaska in the tournament semifinals.
"We've always been a scrappy team, especially this year," VanLaningham said. "We've gotten a lot better coming together. We don't let many balls die at all. We don't try to overpower teams. We just try to keep the ball off the floor. I think it probably does cause a lot of frustration on forces a lot of mistakes on the other side of the net when they suddenly realize the ball is coming back."
Beside the digs that kept points alive, Davis County stymied Southeast Warren in the first match of the day rallying for the three-game win with 11 blocks against the Warhawk hitters. Kayla Joos and Kaitlyn Olinger were each in on three block assists with Joos throwing in a solo block during the mid-morning thriller.
"Once we win those points when the other team has a chance to attack, it just feels like it takes us to a new level," VanLaningham said. "Our team chemistry has really grown this year."
Davis County (9-8) will have to wait until Tuesday night's trip to Albia for a South Central Conference match to battle the Lady Dees for the first time this season. Albia (10-4) came up one win short of meeting the Mustangs in the championship match on Saturday as Southeast Warren avenged two losses earlier this season to the Lady Dees with a 28-26, 22-25, 15-13 win in the Charger Invitational semifinals, snapping Albia's five-match winning streak that included pool play wins over Chariton (19-21, 21-15, 15-6), North Mahaska (22-20, 21-6) and Interstate 35 (22-20, 21-15) on Saturday.
"We played some tough competition. Southeast Warren has always been a tough opponent for us," Albia head volleyball coach Missy Cox-Dustin said. "We had some different players in different spots throughout the day. We're still trying to find that perfect fit."
Addison Halstead led Albia in the three-set win over Chariton with 14 kills and five ace serves before adding four blocks in the sweep of North Mahaska. Emma Wenger finished the tournament with 78 assists in four matches, including 27 delivered in the semifinal match against Southeast Warren.
