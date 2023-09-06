KNOXVILLE – Two of the prominent teams in South Central Conference Volleyball in the past decade met on the court in Knoxville Tuesday night when the Davis County Mustangs visited the 10th-ranked (4A) Knoxville Panthers. A raucous Panther student section was decked out in road construction apparel and when the evening was over the road to victory for the Panthers had been paved by scores of 25-13, 25-17 and 25-13.
Strong serving set the tone for the Panthers as servers whistled 10 ace serves across the net. Brittany Bacorn led that assault with six ace serves. The emphasis on strong serving also led to several passing and hitting errors by the Mustangs that allowed the home team to pile up points.
The commitment to serving was on display early as the Panthers opened game one with a kill by Ella Breazeale and a pair of ace serves by Bacorn. The Mustangs never recovered from that early jolt and would not see the lead in game one as the Panthers steadily pulled away to a 25-13 win.
The digging and passing from Hannah Dunkin and Abby Keitges in the back court set up the front line for some big hits. Breazeale and Bacorn led the hitting and Anna Buttell added a big block for a point.
Davis County took their only lead of the night at 3-2 in game two by way of a pair of Panther hitting errors and a serving error. But the Panthers quickly righted the ship and took a 6-3 lead. The Mustangs were fighting to stay alive and with Culee Smith at the serving line they whittled the lead to 8-7. Knoxville used a 4-1 run to gain a 12-8 lead, but a Panther net serve, a hitting error and an ace by Charley Barnhart once more narrowed the lead to one point at 12-11.
A block by Rylyn McCarty followed by a kill and an ace by Bacorn gave Knoxville a 16-12 lead. Kills by Horn and Buttell upped the lead to 21-16 and Marlea Cox stepped to the service line for the finishing touches. Kills by Bacorn and Dunkin and a Mustang error finished the paving job on section two.
Now the Mustangs had their backs to the wall. Kills by Barnhart and Noelle Hill pulled them into a tie with the Panthers at 4-4, but then a long service run by Breazeale put the Panthers in charge with a 12-5 lead. The Mustangs were reeling and could not regain their footing as Knoxville rode the smooth paving to a 25-13 win.
“We are definitely rebuilding," Davis County coach Brooke Mason said. “We have only one starter back from last season and we struggle against the quicker offenses. Playing this type of competition will only make us better. We are getting needed experience. We will go back to the board and work on getting fundamental things ironed out. We will continue to get better."
Next up for the 10th-ranked (4A) Panthers (6-3, 2-0 SCC) will be the battle for the top spot in the SCC at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Tuesday against the 12th-ranked (2A) Rockets. The Mustangs (3-10, 1-1 SCC) will be at the Chariton Tournament on Saturday before hosting the Lady Dees from Albia next Tuesday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
No. 10 (4A) Knoxville 25-25-25, Davis County 13-17-13
Davis County Stats:
Serving – Culee Smith 7/9 1A, Jaala Glosser 3/5, Hayden Humphrey 4/5, Sydney Utt 1/4 Charley Barnhart 7/8 1A, Noelle Hill 2/3, Reece Humphrey 6/7.
Kills – Barnhart 4, Lydia Barker 4, Utt 3, Clara Smith 3, Alistyn Lawson 2.
Blocks – Cl. Smith 1, Barker 1.
Digs – H. Humphrey 9, Utt 8, Cu. Smith 6, Barnhart 6, R. Humphrey 2, Cl. Smith 2, Glosser 1, Lawson 1, Hill 1, Emma Kulmatyucki 1.
Assists - Cl. Smith 1, Barker 1.
