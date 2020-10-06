BLOOMFIELD — With the Davis County volleyball team on the verge of a South Central Conference Homecoming win, Sophia Young personally delivered the volleyball to senior teammate Morgan Petefish.
Young not only handed the volleyball to Petefish, but added a quick hug and a peck on the cheek.
"It's a little inside joke between us," Young said.
Petefish and Young helped send the fans at Davis County High School home happy, combining for 29 of the 47 kills delivered by the Mustangs in a 20-25, 25-13, 25-15, 25-19 win over Centerville. The final point of the night was earned by perhaps the greatest strength of the 2020 Davis County volleyball team.
Back on the court for the first time in 17 days, sophomore Kayla Joos took a swing at a match-clinching kill. Centerville blocked the shot back to the Davis County side of the net, only for sophomore Kallie Greiner to pick up Joos by tipping the ball back across the net as the Redettes could not keep the point alive.
"Kallie really came out of nowhere this year," Petefish said. "As a senior, everyone kind of looks to you as a leader, but it's kind of nice having those younger girls light it up on the floor themselves. It gives you hope for the future knowing the program is going to be in good hands.
"We're really there for each other as a team. It's how it should be."
The Mustangs had to overcome a stronger start from Centerville just 24 hours after the Redettes dropped two matches at home to Keokuk and Kirksville. Ace serves by Kiya Moore and a pair of late kills helped Centerville build a seven-point lead in the opening game.
"We didn't make very many mistakes and took advantage of any mistakes that Davis County made," Centerville head volleyball coach Tom Hill said. "I think Davis County was pretty jacked up at the start. We were able to take advantage of that."
Young came alive in the second set, racking up seven kills including three on the first 10 points as Davis County opened a 7-3 lead. Greiner added a kill and joined Bryce Dixon on a block as the Mustangs gradually pulled away to even the match at a game apiece.
"Sometimes, when we get down a few points, we start playing conservatively. That doesn't help us at all," Davis County head volleyball coach Brooke Mason said. "We need our hitters to be firing away. We've got four or five of them that are capable of doing that and several that can come off the bench that can also contribute."
Tuesday's match was the first time in three weeks that the Mustangs took the court with every player in uniform. Joos returned to the floor for the first time since injuring her ankle during the Ottumwa Invitational back on Sept. 19, scoring a third-set kill that put the Mustangs up 15-7.
Petefish, who suffered an injury just four days before Joos went down, led Davis County for the second straight match with 16 kills including five in the pivotal third game.
"It's hard to push yourself when you suffer an injury. It can be a little bit scary," Petefish said. "I threw braces on both my ankles. I don't want to miss anymore time during my senior season. I should be good to go for the rest of the season."
Centerville (11-13, 2-3 SCC) fought to force a decisive fifth set. One night after Moore recorded her 500th career kill, Claire Mathews picked up a milestone setting up Rachel George for a point in the fourth game that put the Redettes up 13-10 and gave Mathews 1,000 career assists.
"It's great for those kids individually," Hill said. "Claire and Kyla have both done some great things for our program."
Mathews, however, would have just two more assists the rest of the way. Consecutive errors by the Redettes kicked off a five-point run by the Mustangs with a pair of kills and an ace by Young highlighting a 12-2 run that put Davis County ahead for good.
"We have to get the ball to Kyla, but we also need girls to help take the load off her," Hill said. "We just had some kids that got a little tired. Our defense was decent for most of the match. Our front row was so inconsistent. We got tired and we got slow. It's the ups and downs and you can't play winning volleyball that way."
The injuries to Joos and Petefish may have helped the long-term growth of the Mustangs. With two starting hitters out midway through the season, Davis County got contributions from several younger players. On Tuesday, Joos and Petefish were two of seven Davis County players to record at least one kill in the match.
"What's great is we've got a really deep bench," Petefish said. "You want a team where you can look at any player and trust that they'll be able to get the job done when they're called upon."
Wilfawn added seven kills while collecting a pair of aces. Bryce Dixon scored on six kills and led the Davis County defense with four blocks.
"Building confidence with a few good swings really turned things around for us," Mason said. "I think we get so worried about making mistakes at times that we start making even more mistakes. When we can come back and make a few good swings, that makes a huge difference for us."
Kara Greiner collected 22 of Davis County's 69 digs against the attack of Moore and the Redettes. Chloe Fetcho picked up 42 of Davis County's 46 assists as four different Mustangs set up a winning point at the net.
Davis County (13-13, 3-2 SCC) will wrap up Homecoming week by hosting their own weekend tournament. After facing Seymour on Thursday, Centerville will return to Bloomfield to join the Mustangs and several area teams on Saturday at the Mutchler Community Center.
"I hope we don't have a week off again next year. I would love to have spread out the eight matches we're playing this week over two weeks," Hill said.