NEWTON — The Davis County volleyball team took full advantage of an immediate chance to avenge a South Central Conference loss to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont.
Kara Greiner racked up a team-leading three aces while matching teammate Avery Thompson with a perfect 8-8 serving effort as the Mustangs earned a 21-12, 21-15 win over EBF at the Newton Tournament. Briley Lough collected a match-leading 10 digs while Sophia Young led seven Mustang attackers with six kills in the win.
Brooke Shafer once again led EBF at the net against the Mustangs, collecting four kills as part of a perfect 13-13 hitting effort while going 6-6 serving with the lone ace of the match for the Rockets. Emalee Davis matched Shafer by going 6-6 serving while leading EBF with eight digs on Saturday against Davis County.
EBF dropped all three matches at the Newton tournament, falling 21-17 and 21-13 to the Cardinals. Shafer added five more kills and two more aces in the loss while Davis picked up nine digs.
Shafer finished the tournament with six kills and seven digs in a 22-20, 21-10 loss to Belle Plaine. Davis added a pair of ace serves for the Rockets (9-12) while Koleen Good led EBF with eight assists. Paige Harter picked up a pair of blocks.
Morgan Petefish led a balanced attack at the net by the Mustangs, racking up 12 kills in a 25-19, 22-25, 25-16, 25-14 non-conference victory over Keokuk last Thursday
Lough, Young and Kallie Greiner each scored on 11 kills for Davis County while Bryce Dixon led the Mustangs defensively with three blocks. Young was one of three Mustang players to reach double figures in digs, collecting 16 in the victory.
Petefish, playing in her first match since returning from injury, matched Young with four ace serves.
Davis County could not move above .500 for the first time this season, falling twice in Newton including a 21-12, 21-14 loss to the Cardinals. Kallie Greiner picked up five kills and two blocks to lead the Mustangs in the match at the net while Kara Greiner took her turn leading Davis County (12-13) on defense with 12 digs.
The Mustangs fell one set short of leaving Newton with a winning record, falling 10-21, 21-13, 15-12 to Belle Plaine. Young picks up seven kills in the loss to the Plainsmen while Isabella Tranquillo led Davis County with four digs and a pair of ace serves.