WELLMAN — Even in a sweep, a handful of points can make all the difference in the world.
Leading 23-18 in the opening set on Wednesday, Davis County had a golden opportunity to set the tone for the Class 3A, Region 8 volleyball semifinal against 11th-ranked Mid-Prairie. The Mustangs needed just two more points to take a one-game lead, setting the tone for a potential postseason road win over the Golden Hawks.
Instead, Mid-Prairie erased three game points, ultimately rallying for a 28-26 win that instead sent the trajectory of the match in a much different direction. The Golden Hawks never looked back after the opening-set comeback, sweeping Davis County 28-26, 25-14 and 25-20 at Tom Grady Gymnasium.
"We came out with a lot of confidence, which was our plan," Davis County head volleyball coach Brooke Mason said. "I feel like we got the momentum early. That helped us a lot to be able to keep that. Our passing was good and we had a lot of really good swings.
"It's hard to come back when you lose a really close first-set battle in extra points. It's hard to come back from that and get the win."
Not that the Mustangs didn't try, cutting a 9-2 deficit at the start of the second set down to 9-6. Mid-Prairie took advantage of three Davis County errors to regain an 18-10 edge in the game before kills by Jovi Evans and Paige Safly clinched the 11-point win that put the Mustangs in a two-game hole.
"We really put all of our energy into the first set and it kind of killed us a little bit not to finish it," Davis County senior Sophia Young said. "We wanted to finish our season how we usually do. We came out as the underdog. Our goal was to prove that Davis County is meant to be here."
Young finished the night leading all hitters with 13 kills, pacing the early attack that allowed Davis County to build a five-point lead in the opening game. Young refused to give in quietly, erasing two of Mid-Prairie's six match points with winners into the middle of the Golden Hawk defense.
"We wanted to remember of our last match," Young said. "We wanted to remember us coming together and playing well. We didn't want to end our season on a bad note."
Davis County ultimately could not overcome 24 hitting errors that countered 32 kills, leaving the Mustangs with a .075 hitting efficiency as a team. By comparison, Mid-Prairie finished with a .237 hitting efficiency making just 10 hitting errors in the match on 118 attempts with 38 kills including nine by Safly and Ella Groenewold.
"It's hard when you put so much into a set and don't come away with the win," Mason said. "It's hard for any team to recover from that. I wish we could have found a way to address that early in the second set and get some of that momentum back.
"I do think we did some things better in the third set to get some more swings. Our passing still wasn't worked out. We were out of system most of the time, which hurts us when we try to set up our hitters."
Chloe Fetcho closed out her stellar career as Davis County's setter with a match-high 27 assists on Wednesday. Fetcho finished 834 assists for her senior season and 2,440 in three years for the Mustangs with many going to senior teammates Young, Kayla Joos, Stephyn Wilfawn and Kaitlyn Olinger.
"These girls are like my second family," Fetcho said. "I love them so much. With so many seniors on the team this season, we were super close. I love all my teammates. I'm so thankful for this team."
Mid-Prairie (30-9) will head to second-ranked Davenport Assumption on Tuesday to play for a spot in the Class 3A state volleyball tournament. Davis County wraps up a 25-15 season, the final one for a group of seniors that led the Mustangs to four consecutive winning seasons going 93-59 (.612) making it all the way to the 2020 regional finals.
"We have to build something as close as to what we had this year with all of these seniors," Mason said. "That's exciting, but it's also a really big challenge."
