Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High around 55F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.