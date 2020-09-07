NORTH ENGLISH — In her first year of high school volleyball, Sophia Young has now racked up 24 kills.
The 24th was something of a milestone for the Davis County sophomore. It’s the first one she delivered that came with a hug.
Young’s winner completed a final five-point run for the Mustangs on Saturday in the third-place match at the English Valleys Tournament. It came in the 37th and final set of the day, just over seven hours after the first set of the tournament began, as Davis County erased three match points against East Marshall in the decisive third set with the net defense preventing a final winner from being hammered home.
“We struggled at some points, but I’m very proud that even when we struggled at certain points, we managed to pull out of that,” Davis County head volleyball coach Brooke Mason said. “That’s been something we’ve struggled with in the past. To get on a long run is something I’m really proud of our girls for accomplishing.”
After dropping five of the first six matches of the season, Davis County had the best day of the young 2020 season winning three of four matches at English Valleys. The lone loss came to the only team that produced a better record in the tournament, WACO, who went 4-0 including a 25-7, 25-15 sweep of Columbus in the championship match.
Even in the lone loss, Davis County was impressive pushing WACO to the only set point opportunity allowed in the tournament by the Warriors. WACO would avoid dropping a set to the Mustangs, however, earning a 21-13, 24-22 win in the decisive match of Pool B.
“We didn’t come out super strong in that first set, but we probably played some our best volleyball in the second set of that match,” Mason said. “We just really need to make sure we’re engaging our hitters as much as we can. We do have a pretty good arsenal when we get everyone firing.”
The Cardinal volleyball team finally hit the court for the first time this season, splitting four matches at the English Valleys Tournament. The Comets ultimately finished sixth in the tournament, finishing just six points short of earning a place in the championship match thanks to sweeps against Columbus (21-17, 21-14) and English Valleys (21-19, 21-16).
The Comets, however, failed to clinch a spot in the title match after dropping a three-set match against East Marshall losing 21-15, 16-21 and 15-6. Cardinal, East Marshall and Columbus all went 2-1 in pool play, sharing the top spot in Pool A and forcing some math to be done to determine the seeding for the final four matches.
Instead of awaiting a match with WACO in the main gym, Cardinal would up third in the pool as a 21-6, 21-12 sweep of English Valleys by Columbus ultimately helped the Wildcats edge the Comets for the least amount of points allowed in the pool matches. Cardinal’s three-set loss to East Marshall prevented the Comets from earning a match with Davis County, sending the defending tournament champion Comets immediately out on to the court to face Sigourney. The Savages took advantage, winning 21-12, 19-21, 15-12.
“There were some really good things that we did, but there were also things to take away and learn from,” Cardinal head volleyball coach Katie Orwig said. “It wasn’t the finish we wanted, especially after winning this tournament last year, it’s disappointing to come back and only play in the consolation matches. It also gives a lot to work with. I think we can only go up from here.”
Davis County (4-6) will make two trips to the Charger Dome in Chariton in the upcoming week. After facing the Chargers for the team’s first South Central Conference match of the season on Tuesday, the Mustangs will return on Saturday for a tournament Davis County has gone 5-0 in each of the past two seasons.
“I feel good about this. We changed up our schedule a little bit last year, so this was our second time coming to this tournament, but I feel like we’re continuing to get good competition,” Mason said. “We want to know what it feels like to work hard for a win.”
Cardinal (2-2) will get a chance to face WACO (8-1) on Thursday in the scheduled home opener for the Comets. Before that match, however, Cardinal opens Southeast Iowa Superconference south division play at Van Buren County on Tuesday.