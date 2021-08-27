OTTUMWA – For Kayla Joos, there was something special about walking back into Evans Middle School Gymnasium.
Less than a year after suffering an injury that put the remainder of her sophomore season in doubt at the Ottumwa Invitational, Joos walked out of the renovated home gymnasium of the Bulldogs minutes after leaping up in celebration of two impressive season-opening wins for the Davis County volleyball team. Joos collected eight kills in a thrilling 21-15, 21-23, 15-13 win over Ottumwa, moving the Mustangs to 2-0 on the season after earning a 21-17, 21-19 sweep over Mount Pleasant in the opening match of Ottumwa's home-opening triangular on Thursday night.
"It feels very good to be back," Joos said. "Compared to my freshman and sophomore years, we have really improved as a team. We really had to fight for these two wins. We were nervous in the beginning, but we got over those nerves after the first game and really played for the fun of it the rest of the night."
Adding a healthy Joos to a line-up that features plenty of returning talent from last year's regional finalist makes Davis County a team with the potential to put together a special season. The Mustangs battled their way through five tough sets on Thursday, finally clinching their three-set win over the Bulldogs to close out the night when Sophia Young tipped home her team-best ninth kill of the match on Davis County's fifth match point.
"We've had some awesome practices. We've just really come together even quicker this season than we have in previous years," Davis County head volleyball coach Brooke Mason said. "The girls just want to win so bad. It's a lot sweeter when you win a match in a final set by a couple of points. We were glad to battle it out."
Ottumwa won the first two sets of the season after dropping three matches and all six sets on Monday at the opening-night Carlisle quadrangular. Kennedy Hugen's amazing run of 16 straight service points rallied the Bulldogs to a 21-13 win in the opening set against Mount Pleasant.
"I wasn't even supposed to be serving right there. I was supposed to have Kiley (Heller) come in to serve for me when it was my turn," Hugen said. "It was fine if I went back there to serve. (Ottumwa head volleyball coach) Patricia (Mulholland) gave me the go-ahead. I just kept serving and serving and serving."
Hugen ultimately racked up six aces during the run, which rallied Ottumwa from a 13-4 deficit against the Panthers, including three in a row to help put the opening set away. Kenna Lamm, however, had an answer for Mount Pleasant racking up a match-best 10 kills as the Panthers forced a decisive third set with a 21-18 win before pulling away in the final set to win 15-8 clinching a split and the first win of the season for Mount Pleasant.
"The girls definitely worked together and worked to put things together that we've been working on in practice," Mulholland said. "It's just a matter of continuing to be mentally tough and to keep pushing and pushing when things get hard."
Delaynie Stevens led Ottumwa in the season-opening quadrangular at Carlisle in serving, connecting on 14-17 serves while matching Rylea Hinebaugh with a team-best three ace serves in the tournament. Hugen led the Bulldogs at the net, connecting on 29 of 35 swings while collecting 12 of Ottumwa's 33 kills in the season's first three matches.
Hugen and Ella Allar collected Ottumwa's only two blocks in the tournament while Hinebaugh finished with 10 of Ottumwa's 19 assists. Kiley Heller, Ottumwa's lone all-conference returning starter and top defensive player a season ago, finished with a team-best 11 digs.
Ottumwa made one last bid at finally breaking through on Thursday to secure the first win of the season, erasing three match points in the second set to take a 23-21 win after Davis County had erased a four-point deficit to win the opening set against the Bulldogs. The battle continued deep into the final set of the night with a tiebreaking tip by Addison Ransom giving Ottumwa a 10-9 lead in the third set against the Mustangs.
Young, however, had an answer with tying kill before joining Kallie Greiner in recording back-to-back blocks for the Mustangs, moving Davis County within two points of a second win. Camdyn Crouse erased a fourth match point for the Mustangs, scoring Ottumwa's final point of the night to cut Davis County's third-set lead to 14-13 before Young tipped a ball off an OHS block attempt to finally clinch a 2-0 start to the season for the Mustangs.
Davis County will join Centerville in taking part this Saturday at the West Marshall Tournament. Ottumwa (0-5) is off until welcoming in Urbandale on Tuesday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Carlisle quadrangular tournament results
Knoxville 21-23, Ottumwa 11-21
Ottumwa statistics
SERVING - Kiley Heller 6-6, Addison Grade 6-7, Camdyn Crouse 5-5, Rylea Hinebaugh 4-5, Delaynie Stevens 4-5, Ella Allar 2-3. TEAM 27-31. Aces - Hinebaugh 2, Stevens 2, Grade, Heller. TEAM 6.
HITTING - Kennedy Hugen 10-11, Brianna Brown 4-4, Heller 4-4, Allar 4-5, Brooklyn Beske 2-4, Crouse 1-1, Stevens 1-1, Hinebaugh 0-1, Vada Monaghan 0-2. TEAM 26-33. Kills - Hugen 5, Heller 4, Beske, Brown, Stevens. TEAM 12.
ASSISTS - Hinebaugh 4, Heller 2, Crouse, Stevens. TEAM 8.
BLOCKS - Allar, Hugen. TEAM 2.
DIGS - Stevens 4, Hinebaugh 3, Allar 2, Crouse 2, Grade 2, Heller 2, Beske. TEAM 16.
No. 5 (4A) Oskaloosa 21-21, Ottumwa 15-5
Ottumwa statistics
SERVING - Hugen 4-4, Stevens 4-5, Grade 3-3, Hinebaugh 3-4, Crouse 2-2, Heller 2-2, Allar 1-1. TEAM 19-20. Aces - Hinebaugh, Stevens. TEAM 2.
HITTING - Hugen 18-21, Brown 10-13, Allar 7-8, Heller 7-9, Monaghan 4-6, Crouse 3-3, Anna Wellings 3-3, Addison Ransom 3-4, Beske 3-7, Hinebaugh 1-2, Brown 0-1, Stevens 0-1. TEAM 59-78. Kills - Hugen 7, Brown 3, Monaghan 3, Beske, Hinebaugh. TEAM 15.
ASSISTS - Hinebaugh 4, Stevens 2. TEAM 6.
DIGS - Crouse 4, Hinebaugh 4, Grade 3, Heller 3, Ransom 2, Hugen, Stevens. TEAM 18.
Carlisle 21-21, Ottumwa 10-16
Ottumwa statistics
SERVING - Stevens 6-7, Crouse 4-4, Grade 4-5, Heller 3-4, Allar 1-1, Hugen 1-1, Hinebaugh 1-2. TEAM 20-24. Aces - Heller. TEAM 1.
HITTING - Wellings 7-7, Brown 5-7, Allar 3-3, Ransom 3-3, Monaghan 2-3, Crouse 1-1, Grade 1-2, Heller 1-3, Hugen 1-3. TEAM 24-32. Kills - Wellings 2, Allar, Brown, Grade, Monaghan. TEAM 6.
ASSISTS - Heller 2, Hinebaugh 2, Stevens. TEAM 5.
DIGS - Heller 6, Stevens 5, Crouse 3, Grade 2, Hinebaugh 2, Hugen. TEAM 19.