BLOOMFIELD — It appeared the Davis County volleyball team was well on its way to overwhelming the field on Saturday at the Mutchler Community Center.
The Mustangs had won three straight matches and seven straight games with five games won by 10 points or more. One more game is all it would have taken for the home team to complete a perfect day at their home tournament.
New London, however, didn't go away without a fight. The same hammering hits that scored points throughout the day were suddenly being dug out by the 14th-ranked (1A) Tigers.
Just like that, a battle was on to decide the championship. New London overcame 15 kills apiece by Davis County senior teammates Kayla Joos and Sophia Young to win a three-set battle with the Mustangs 15-25, 25-21 and 15-12 to close a match that brought a postseason-level out of two teams hoping to make deep postseason runs.
"There were a lot of good rallies. We had a lot of great attacks, especially in that first set," Davis County head volleyball coach Brooke Mason said. "We were so aggressive. New London is historically one of the toughest teams every year. We fully expected to see them in the final.
"I was actually surprised they didn't play with as much intensity in that first set. They started to pick up the tendencies of where our girls were. That's something we're working on all the time is our girls hitting specific zones on the court and trying to challenge themselves not to be so predictable."
New London was able to extend the championship match after Joos led an overwhelming attack by the Mustangs in the opening set. Davis County jumped out to a five-point lead and kept extending the advantage as Joos hammered six kills home in a 10-point win over the Tigers.
"I felt like (Davis County senior setter) Chloe (Fetcho) and I had a good connection going," Joos said. "She had some great passes to the net and it just kind of worked out that we were able to have an effective attack."
Joos finished with a team-leading .303 hitting efficiency, going 28-33 in the championship match. Young led Davis County in tournament with 37 of the team's 107 kills as the Mustangs finished above 30 percent in hitting efficiency as a team in a 21-5, 21-10 sweep of Cardinal and a 25-14, 25-18 semifinal sweep of Van Buren County.
"We talked a lot about getting ourselves ready for the postseason," Mason said. "We're going to have to have some grit, do some problem-solving on the court and continue to play aggressively."
Tysann Gipple led New London in the championship match with six blocks while Natalie Burden added five kills. The Tigers never trailed in either of the final two sets of the finals against Davis County, ultimately clinching the title when Stephyn Wilfawn's bid to avoid a block on a swing went wide on New London's third match point.
"Sometimes, we kind of start out slow and we just needed to get acquainted with our opponent," New London head volleyball coach Jackie Housman said. "We really start making the push when get acquainted. That might prove to bite us in the butt at some point, but right now it's proving to be a good thing. Our defense was out of this world. It was great to see we could respond with our defense."
Davis County (24-14) also scored a sweep against future postseason opponent Central Lee, winning 21-9 and 21-17 in a preview of a Class 3A regional first round match between the teams in Bloomfield on Monday. The Mustangs wrapped up South Central Conference play with a sweep against Cardinal, finishing 5-2 in the conference sharing second place with Albia.
"You can always take something away from any match you finish playing," Joos said. "I feel like we've learned a lot. It's challenged me to run to different spots and try different things."
Van Buren County wrapped up a 10-16 regular season splitting four matches including a 21-18, 17-21, 15-13 win to open the Davis County Invitational over Centerville. The Warriors also scored a sweep over Keokuk (21-13, 21-16) to clinch a spot in the championship semifinals.
"We hung in and played pretty tough throughout the day," Van Buren County head volleyball coach B.J. Carter said. "We were searching for coffee at the start of the day, but it was good to start the day with a win like that. It gave us a lot of confidence heading into the rest of the day."
Van Buren County will host Cardinal to open Class 2A postseason play on Monday. Despite losses both on Saturday and Tuesday to Davis County, the Comets (3-19, 0-7 SCC) gained some much-needed late-season confidence winning 25-19 and 25-23 over Keokuk in the silver bracket semifinals snapping a 12-match losing streak.
"We've had a long run of looking good but not being successful on the scoreboard," Cardinal head volleyball coach Candice Guiter said. "It was kind of a moment of relief. The girls were just ready to finish that one off. We've really made it a point to focus on one point on a time.
"I told the girls that the best team needs to earn it. If it's your game, you need to take it."
