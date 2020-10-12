BLOOMFIELD — For the first time this season, the Davis County volleyball team left the floor with a winning overall record in 2020.
Morgan Petefish and Morgan Graber led the Mustangs and WACO in a back-and-forth battle each collecting eight of their respective teams' 27 kills during the closest match of the Davis County Invitational on Saturday. In the end, Petefish and the Mustangs got the last word avenging an earlier loss at the English Valleys Tournament to the 13th-ranked (1A) Warriors with a 21-16, 10-21, 18-16 win that clinched a winning day at the Mutchler Community Center for Davis County.
"I was proud of the girls for fighting against WACO. It's nice to get a win like that," Davis County head volleyball coach Brooke Mason said. "It's good to be playing well at this point in the season."
The win over WACO set up a championship showdown to close out the round-robin tournament between the Mustangs (16-14) and New London, who like Davis County won the first three matches of the day sweeping No. 13 WACO (21-15, 21-14), Centerville (21-9, 21-16) and Cardinal (21-13, 21-9). The Tigers (18-7) were practically flawless, committing just one hitting error and one serving error in a 21-12, 21-8 win over the Mustangs.
Sophia Young led Davis County in the championship match, leading all hitters with five kills. Chloe Fetcho added 12 more assists to her tournament total of 64 for the Mustangs while Kara Greiner finished with 10 digs against the Tigers and 37 digs to help pace the defensive efforts of Davis County in the tournament.
"I thought we played really well overall," Mason said. "We saw a lot of girls contribute. Our back row did a really great job digging some hard-hit balls. Our communication was solid and we really had great team chemistry all day.
"This is the best, complete performance on a Saturday that we've had."
Davis County opened the day with a 21-17, 21-12 win over Cardinal, using a 19-4 advantage in kills to move over .500 for the first time this season. Fetcho added a service ace while dishing out 17 assists against the Comets while Young drilled seven kills to open the tournament.
Kiya Chapin had two kills for Cardinal while Elizabeth Lett collected 10 digs and an ace. The Comets entered Saturday coming off a 25-15, 25-14, 25-16 Southeast Iowa Superconference south division loss to third-ranked (1A) Holy Trinity that featured five kills and two aces by Chapin on Thursday.
Riley Bears had three assists and an ace for the Comets in a 21-13, 21-9 loss to New London on Saturday. Chapin added four kills, Cameron Younker collected three blocks and Lett picked up 13 digs.
Chapin finished with seven digs, three kills and two blocks for Cardinal on Saturday in a 21-13, 21-12 loss to No. 13 WACO. Bears added eight assists while Emma Becker collected a pair of ace serves.
Cardinal salvaged a three-set win over Centerville, avenging a loss in the decisive championship match of the Comets' home tournament back on Sept. 19. Chapin finished her day at the net with seven kills to lead Cardinal (9-14) past the Redettes to a 13-21, 21-6, 15-7 win. Bears added 15 assists, Younker picked up a block, Becker collected a team-leading 13 digs in the match and Kinsey Hissem had three ace serves.
Centerville could not build off a 25-19, 25-18, 25-15 non-conference win at Seymour on Thursday heading into the tournament, going 0-4 at Davis County. The Redettes nearly pulled off a stunning comeback win against 13th-ranked WACO, forcing a third set after trailing the Warriors 21-10, 9-3 before building a 5-2 lead in the decisive third set.
WACO (23-6) rallied for for a 21-10, 17-21, 15-12 win over Centerville (12-17). The Redettes will need a similar effort on Tuesday at Knoxville in hopes of handing the Panthers their first South Central Conference loss while handing Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont an opportunity to claim a share of the conference title with a win on Tuesday over Chariton.
Davis County secured a second win this week over Centerville, winning 21-12, 21-11 on Saturday. Young led the Mustangs with 11 digs and six kills while Fetcho picked up 15 assists and Stephyn Wilfawn added three ace serves.
"There's a lot of us that grew up playing a lot of volleyball and basketball down at the rec," Petefish said. "Everything that's we've every played, we started playing (at the Mutchler Community Center). It's kind of like going home for the weekend."