Prep volleyball: Mustangs sweep Clarke on Senior Night

BLOOMFIELD — Eight seniors picked up a win in their final regular-season match at home on Tuesday, sweeping Clarke in South Central Conference action 25-15, 25-20 and 25-21.
Each senior not only played for the Mustangs, but contributed to the win over the Indians. Kaitlyn Olinger recorded a team-leading four aces on 7-8 serving while Sophia Young added an ace on match-best 14-15 serving effort while collecting a team-high 10 digs and 12 of Davis County's 46 kills in the match.
Leading the attack at the net was senior Kayla Joos, who picked up 15 kills in three sets for the Mustangs going 29-32 in total attacks. Joos and fellow Mustang senior Stephyn Wilfawn assisted on a block during the match while Cadan VanLaningham, Maddie Wagler, Makenna Bachman and Lillian Cox also produced points in the match.
Davis County (20-13, 4-2 SCC) will host a seven-team tournament on Saturday at the Mutchler Community Center starting at 8:30 a.m. Cardinal and Central Lee will join the Mustangs in the gold pool while Van Buren County, Centerville, New London and Keokuk will compete out of the maroon pool.
No. 14 (4A) Knoxville 25-25-25, Centerville 18-10-11
KNOXVILLE — Brittany Bacorn led the 14th-ranked Panthers with 11 kills and four aces, going 21-24 attacking in a South Central Conference sweep of the Redettes.
Melanie Sullivan, one of two seniors honored prior to Knoxville's final regular-season home match, led the Panthers with three blocks while connecting on 16-18 serving with a pair of aces. Emma Dunkin, also honored on Senior Night for Knoxville, led the Panthers with nine digs.
Centerville (14-13, 3-3 SCC) heads to the Davis County tournament in Bloomfield on Saturday.
Central Decatur 25-25, Moravia 21-22
LEON — Candace Walton led the Mohawks with five kills, going 15-16 in total attacks against the Cardinals.
Alexa Bedford, returning to the court for Moravia, led the team with three aces on 11-12 serving. Keelie Anderson collected a team-best eight digs for the Mohawks while adding four kills on 14-15 hitting.
Grand View Christian 25-25, Moravia 12-10
LEON — Anderson added three kills and four digs for the Mohawks against the Thunder while Walton picked up a kill on 12-15 attacking. Destiny Nathaniel was a perfect 6-6 serving with the only ace of the match and a team-leading four assists.
Moravia (11-11) opens the Bluegrass Conference Tournament on Tuesday.
Wapello 25-25-19-25, Pekin 19-13-25-15
PEKIN — Kyli Fitzsimmons led the Panthers with 13 kills in a Southeast Iowa Superconference north division loss.
Quinnlyn Baker collected 21 assists for Pekin. Alex Parsons finished with 18 digs to lead the Panthers defensively.
Pekin (3-19, 2-4 SEI north) heads to Winfield-Mount Union on Thursday.
Mediapolis 25-25-25, Van Buren County 18-16-11
KEOSAUQUA — Hannah Wagenbach led the Bullettes defensively with 12 digs and two blocks in an SEISC cross-over win over the Warriors.
Haley Steffener collected 11 kills, scoring 14 points for Mediapolis. Lilly Luttenegger added five aces while Kennedy Welliver picked up 24 assists.
Van Buren County (8-13) heads to the Davis County Tournament on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.