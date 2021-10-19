BLOOMFIELD – Kayla Joos and Sophia Young each connected on 12 kills, leading the Davis County volleyball team to a 25-10, 25-13, 25-16 sweep of South Central Conference rival Centerville Monday night in the Class 3A, Region 6 quarterfinals.
Davis County led almost the entire match, pulling away from the only tie created after a block by Josie Morrow and Faith Owens evened the opening game at 1-1. From there, the Mustangs led the rest of the way as five straight points by the Mustangs, including the first kill and first block of the match by Joos, forced Centerville head coach Tom Hill to call an early timeout with Davis County leading 6-1.
Joos added three more kills before joining Sydney Utt in a block that put Davis County up 12-2. Young then joined in the offensive attack for the Mustangs, driving home three straight kills to force Centerville's second timeout as Davis County built an 18-5 lead.
The Mustangs jumped out to an 8-1 lead in the second game and never looked back, using a 27-13 edge in kills to build a two-game advantage. Centerville finished the season competing in the closest set of the match, pulling within 7-6 early in the third before a kill by Joos kicked off a four-point run that gave the Mustangs a cushion that would last until a final kill by Stephyn Wilfawn clinched the postseason sweep.
Davis County (31-10) will head to ninth-ranked West Burlington (29-3) for the Class 3A, Region 6 semifinals on Wednesday night. First serve is set for 7 p.m.
Centerville ends the season with a final record of 5-26. Allison Casteel matched Owens with five kills in her final match for the Redettes.