PEKIN – It takes a lot of matches, and a lot of points, for a volleyball player to record 1,000 career digs.
It didn't take long on Thursday night for Kara Greiner to reach a career milestone no Davis County volleyball player has before. The Mustangs won three matches, taking all six games played, at the Pekin quadrangular including an opening two-game sweep against Centerville that featured Greiner's 1,000th career dig.
"She only need 10 or 11 digs coming into the match, so we figured she would get it during that first match," Davis County head volleyball coach Brooke Mason said. "She's worked hard for us. Obviously, we've had some long matches where we've really depended on her.
"I always joke that I feel like we've kind of padded her stats because of all the matches we've played that have gone extra sets."
For the most part, there was no added drama for the Mustangs. Davis County avoided going to a decisive third set against the Redettes with a 21-9, 21-18 win in what proved to be a postseason preview after the two teams were put together for a Class 3A, Region 6 first round contest in Bloomfield on Oct. 18.
After sweeping through Van Buren County 21-11 and 21-9, Davis County completed a perfect night at Pekin by sweeping the Panthers 21-6 and 21-16. Maddie Wagler's ace serve dropped in just inside the back line, clinching the 27th win of the season for the Mustangs.
"I feel like we knew the tempo was going to be a little slower to what we've been used to playing. I think it took the girls a little while to adjust to that, especially in that second set against Centerville," Mason said. "We are working on some things to speed up our offense a little bit. We felt like this was a good opportunity for us to try some new things and help us on down the road."
Mason and the Mustangs learned just before taking the floor in Pekin what that road will look like. After opening postseason play with Centerville, Davis County would have to hit the road for as long as the Mustangs (27-8) can continue to win with a trip to ninth-ranked West Burlington scheduled for the regional semifinals on Oct. 20 and a date potentially against seventh-ranked West Liberty on Oct. 26 for the regional finals.
It's a path fairly similar to the one that the Davis County softball team nearly traveled to get to the state tournament in Fort Dodge this past summer. The Mustang volleyball team, coming off a run to the regional finals last fall, have made it their mission this season to take that next step to qualify for the Class 3A state volleyball tournament.
"The odds are slightly in the favor of teams like West Burlington and West Liberty. It'll be tough competition. We just need to do everything we can to pull out all the stops," Mason said.
Davis County proved to be the most recent tough opponent for Van Buren County, who was able to win two of three matches rolling past Pekin and Centerville to bookend the quadrangular. Kadence Nusbaum racked up six aces, including four in the closing set, as the Warriors played at a higher level coming off back-to-back Southeast Iowa Superconference south division matches earlier in the week against fourth-ranked (1A) Holy Trinity and top-ranked defending 1A state champion Burlington-Notre Dame.
"In the last two matches we've played coming into this tournament, we played phenominal," Van Buren County head volleyball coach B.J. Carter said. "We've played some great, great volleyball and have come a long way in the past week. Sometimes it's hard for us to keep that intensity. That's what we were focusing on."
While Van Buren County (7-14) kicked off a winning night with a sweep, the opening match kicked off a tough night at home for the Panthers. Pekin lost all three matches on their home court, falling in between the sweeps suffered against the Warriors and Mustangs to Centerville in a three-set (21-18, 21-23, 15-9) battle.
"I don't know why we started out as slow as we did," Pekin head volleyball coach Rusty Crabtree said. "It ended a lot better for us, battling Centerville to a final set and battling in a close second set with Davis County. We just need to figure out how we to play with that intensity from the start of the match. That's something the girls have to figure out within themselves. It's something we're learning. We're a young team and we're working on it."
Pekin (6-14) will wrap up Southeast Iowa Superconference north division play at Wapello on Tuesday before opening Class 2A regional tournament play at Danville on Oct. 20. Van Buren County will open 2A regional play at home against Cardinal on Oct. 18.
Before Centerville heads to Bloomfield to open postseason play, the Redettes (5-20) will take part in Davis County's home tournament this weekend. Action at the Mutchler Community Center gets underway on Saturday at 8:30 a.m.