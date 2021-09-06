NORTH ENGLISH – The stage was a little bit bigger. The stakes were a little bit higher.
For the second straight year, the Davis County and East Marshall volleyball teams closed out a long day at the English Valleys Tournament battled into a third and decisive set on Saturday. For the second straight year, it was Davis County that came out on top in a final battle of Mustangs.
This time, however, Davis County brought home some hardware after holding off East Marshall in three sets. The Mustangs from Bloomfield bounced back after their first lost set of the day, winning the final two sets of the championship match at English Valleys winning a 22-25, 25-16, 15-11 thriller for the title.
"It was a good battle for sure," Davis County head volleyball coach Brooke Mason said. "We have some things to work on, but the girls lean on each other a lot and trust each other. Hopefully, we'll keep growing. They have some big goals. We're right where we need to be."
Where the Mustangs reside exiting English Valleys is 8-4 on the season, carrying a five-match winning streak into a brand-new week. One year earlier, Davis County's three-set win over East Marshall was only good enough for third place in the English Valleys Tournament, leaving the Mustangs at 4-6.
Last year, Davis County went on to finish one win shy of qualifying for the Class 3A state volleyball tournament. The Mustangs are playing with more confidence, bring more experience to the court and showed on Saturday that depth is certainly not a problem after winning the championship match without the services of Briley Lough and Sydney Utt.
"They had a family wedding to get to," Mason said. "We do have a lot of depth, so I feel like if we have anybody struggling, I feel like we've always got people that can come in and help us take care of business."
Perhaps the most impressive showing by Davis County on Saturday came in their only lost set. With Lough and Utt having to leave, the Mustangs were trying to adjust with players moving into different spots in the rotation against East Marshall.
East Marshall came out on fire, jumping out to an 18-5 lead in the opening set of the title match. It appeared the Mustangs from LeGrande would steamroll Davis County on the way to moving within a set of the championship.
Instead, Davis County started to reel off points. Sophia Young got on a roll serving the ball while Kayla Joos and Stephyn Wilfawn stepped up at the net, allowing the Mustangs from Bloomfield to get within a single point twice in the opening set.
Davis County ultimately could not get to 25 points before East Marshall. The first-set surge, however, carried over to the second set as Davis County snapped an early 7-7 tie with five straight points including a pair of kills and a block by Joos during a 5-0 run tiebreaking run.
"The big thing was that we didn't know if we'd be able to execute after getting behind by so much in that first set," Mason said. "I told the girls that, whatever happened to end the first set would carry over. The girls just kind of turned it on and gave us some momentum."
The final set of the day saw both teams erase three-point deficits in the race to 15. Kallie Greiner, who clinched the second set with a decisive hit at the net, scored on a pair of key kills that helped Davis County erase a 7-4 East Marshall lead, ultimately teaming up with Joos to put away eight kills in the championship set.
"We really came together as a team," Greiner said. "Everyone had to do something to help us come through and win this tournament. We all stepped up, especially in the championship match. It was cool in the final to figure some things out. That first set especially showed the drive this entire team has."
Sigourney (4-5) earned a split of four matches and a fifth-place finish in the eight-team tournament. The Savages swept Tri-County (21-13, 21-6), fell to WACO (22-20, 21-9) and finished the day sweep Columbus (21-11, 21-19) after both teams finished third in their respective pools.
"Coming into this season, I know this group has a lot of talent. Historically, they haven't achieved everything they've wanted," Sigourney's first-year head volleyball Steve Sattz said. "The girls want to win. They want to be successful. Every day they're out there, they're impressive me and I think they're impressive themselves."
Cardinal came within a set of winning their first match of the season four times on Saturday, dropping decisive third sets to East Marshall, Columbus, English Valleys and Tri-County. The Comets fell to 0-5 on the season heading home to face Van Buren County in Southeast Iowa Superconference south division action on Tuesday.
"With our girls being so young, the fact that we can take some of these teams to three sets says something about their work ethic," Cardinal's first-year head volleyball coach Candice Guiter said. "Especially that last game against Tri-County. The girls have been playing hard all day. They're tired and they're still trying their best to do what they can. You definitely can't be disappointed with that."