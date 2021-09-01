OTTUMWA – Patricia Mulholland might have to start wearing steel-toed boots to practice.
For the second straight year, Mulholland suffered a broken foot while working with members of the Ottumwa High School volleyball team. Now, early in her first season as head coach of the Bulldogs, Mulholland will likely spend the rest of the year wearing a walking boot on the OHS sidelines.
Fortunately for Mulholland, the same does not apply to the players she coaches. All that's holding the Bulldogs back right now is experience and confidence, each of which ninth-ranked (5A) Urbandale exhibited throughout a 25-10, 25-11, 25-12 CIML sweep of OHS on Tuesday at Evans Middle School Gymnasium.
"We just need to take care of the ball by getting more kills," Mulholland said. "Our block is looking better. The girls are able to adjust more to what other offenses are running. Our passes are there, which we've been really working on and focusing on.
"Now, the next part would be to learn how to put the ball down. That's the last little part of the puzzle."
The J-Hawks (8-3) hammered home 40 kills during the match, five times as many as Ottumwa's total offensive points scored at the net. Lily Dykstra led the way for Urbandale with 18 kills, including 15 in the final two sets.
Ultimately, Urbandale's vast wealth of experience showed up on Tuesday against a Bulldog squad that has just one returning starter in senior libero Kiley Heller. Between the current seniors that are seeing increased time on the floor to many underclassmen that are experiencing varsity high school volleyball for the first time ever, the growing process is still well underway for the Ottumwa spikers in 2021.
"I feel like we're doing pretty well, especially going up against the ninth-ranked team in the state," Mulholland said. "There are a lot of brand-new girls on the court, but we've definitely improved from the first match of the season to right now."
Heller set an early tone defensively for the Bulldogs against the heavy-hitting J-Hawks, recording several impressive digs early in the first set. While Ottumwa (0-6) was able to keep the ball in play early, getting the ball down on Urbandale's side ultimately proved to be too much of an obstacle as several Bulldogs struggled to keep up their attack with the relentless hitting of the J-Hawks.
"We've had our ups and downs, but I think we mentally defeated ourselves," Heller said. "Going into the match, I think we already knew that Urbandale was the bigger school and that we were expected to lose. We've got to change our mentality. If we don't change our mindset, we're never going to win."
Ottumwa will head to the Mount Vernon on Saturday for the Shirley Ryan Invitational. The Bulldogs open against Davenport Assumption, another tough early-season test as the Bulldogs continue to seek their first win of the season.
"We have that chemistry to be successful. We just have to keep it there on the court," Heller said. "Right now, if one person gets down, the whole team gets down. We just need to have to make sure every stays up for every single point. Right now, it's just a matter of believing we can do it."