OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa volleyball team has its signature win on night that stirred the echoes at Evans Middle School Gymnasium.
Anne Guest racked up 17 kills and matched Chloe Schneckloth with four blocks. It was Schneckloth, however, that had the clinching tip at the net to give 11th-ranked (5A) Ottumwa a thrilling 25-23, 23-25, 32-30, 25-18 win over Southeast Polk, turning the tide this season against a CIML foe that has owned the series in recent years.
The Bulldogs and Rams exchanged 40 ties in the four sets, including 13 alone in a tight opening set. Ottumwa built a 20-17 lead, fell behind 21-20 and rallied back to win by two on Guest’s fifth kill of the opening set.
It appeared Ottumwa (4-4) was on the way to a commanding two-set lead as Guest and Ally Paris took over at the net, teaming up for three blocks and four kills as the Bulldogs opened a 16-7 lead. Southeast Polk (2-5) scored the next five points to begin a comeback, tying the set at 20-20 on an ace serve by Tiffany Hamison before going ahead for good on the first of two set-clinching kills by Myah Shipley.
Southeast Polk built on that momentum, leading throughout most of the third set. Ottumwa stayed close and finally took the lead for the first time in the set on a kill by Avery Baumgartner that provided Ottumwa with the first of five set points for the Bulldogs.
After Emma Weilbrenner tipped home a winner at 30-30, Southeast Polk was called for a net violation on the ensuring point, giving Ottumwa the set and a 2-1 lead in the match. After trailing early in the fourth set, the Bulldogs pulled away down the stretch scoring nine of the final 11 points in the match including five in a row on the serve of Baumgartner to clinch a satisfying Senior Night win.
Ottumwa is next scheduled to host Des Moines East to open CIML Metro Conference play, although East is one of the Des Moines Public schools going to 100-percent online virtual learning, shutting down all extra-curricular activities. Ottumwa would next host their annual home tournament on Saturday, Sept. 19.