EDDYVILLE – It wasn't easy.
In fact, two sets into postseason play, 11th-ranked Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont found themselves in a dead-even battle with upset-minded PCM. The Rockets were able to avoid being derailed in the program's quest for a fifth trip to the state volleyball tournament, winning 25-15, 22-25, 25-13 and 25-12 over the Mustangs on Monday night in the Class 3A, Region 5 quarterfinals.
"Hopefully, the nerves are out of the way," EBF head volleyball coach Gladys Genskow said. "We were stressed playing this game. I'm proud of how we did bounce back when we needed to, but this wasn't our best game. We will learn from our mistakes and get back to our level of play."
Molly Shafer led the Rockets at the net with 22 kills, hammering 42 of 50 attacks while connecting a team-best six aces on 18-21 serving and collecting a team-best 13 digs. Kate Shafer led EBF with 38 assists, adding eight digs and one block while dropping in two kills on two hitting attempts and went 7-9 serving.
"We were ready and focused, but just came out flat to start the match," Genskow said. "I think we surprised ourselves that we just couldn't generate any momentum throughout the match playing mentally not to lose."
Whitney Klyn led the Rockets with five blocks, adding 13 kills on 27-30 attacking while picking up six digs and going 12-16 serving. Sarah Schutt was 14-16 serving with seven digs and one assist.
Cassidy Long was a perfect 17-17 serving with one ace and six digs for EBF. Cooper Champoux added two kills on 4-9 attacking, two aces on 14-17 serving and seven digs for the Rockets.
Aliya Wagamon finished 7-10 attacking with four kills, two digs and three blocks. Ruth E. Gutch had a kill on her only attack while recording two blocks and a dig. Jenna Rodwell went 1-1 serving for EBF.
"With each match, the stakes get higher," Genskow said. "Hopefully we can turn this around and play with a purpose on Wednesday."
EBF (30-4) will host South Central Conference rival Chariton on Wednesday night in the regional semifinals. The Chargers (13-13) knocked off Albia (19-19) to advance in postseason play on Monday.
"Chariton is an improved ball team and we will need to focus on the task," Genskow said. "We played well at Chariton during the regular season, but without the stress like we were feeling (on Monday). We will work again on passing more consistently allowing us to run more of a quick-tempo offense along with aggressive serving."
Van Buren 25-23-25-25, Cardinal 13-25-13-10
KEOSAUQUA – Shea Scott closed out a postseason win over the Comets with an ace serve on match point after opening the match with five kills in the first game, lifting the Warriors to a hard-earned four-set victory in a battle of Southeast Iowa Superconference south division rivals.
Cardinal did not make things easy on the Warriors, scoring the final five points of the second game to erase a 23-20 deficit. Emily Ward served the final four points, recording an ace, while Kaylin Chapin clinched the set with a final kill.
Van Buren County (12-17) heads to Mediapolis for the Class 2A, Region 8 quarterfinals. Cardinal ends the season with a final record of 4-26.
Sigourney 25-25-25, Tri-County 13-17-17
SIGOURNEY – Madelynn Hornback continued to add to her program-record of career digs, moving closer to potentially reaching 1,100 digs with 29 on Monday in a Class 1A, Region 6 first round win.
Hornback added a pair of aces against the Trojans. Raegan Rozenboom led the Savages at the net with eight kills while Emma Hammes secured a team-high four blocks defensively for Sigourney. Brookelyn Hemsley led the Savages with 23 assists in the match.
Sigourney (16-13) hosts another SICL rival, Iowa Valley (13-25), in the Class 1A, Region 6 quarterfinals on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.
No. 13 (1A) New London 25-25-25, Moravia 5-6-5
NEW LONDON – New London recorded 17 aces while limiting Moravia to just 16 serve attempts thanks to several long service runs, rolling to a postseason-opening victory over the Mohawks.
The 13th-ranked Tigers (25-13) advance to Wednesday's regional quarterfinal round, hosting WACO (21-12) at 7 p.m. WACO advanced with a 25-9, 25-15, 23-25, 25-11 win over Keota on Monday.
Natalie Burden served nine straight points to give the Tigers a 19-3 lead in the opening set. Aliyah Christenen served 10 straight points in the second set for New London, opening a 17-1 lead while Elly Manning closed out the match serving the final 10 points in the final set with Christensen's tip clinching the sweep.
New London's Emma Nye was 12-12 serving with four aces. Christensen, Burden and Morgan Jones each had three aces.
Burden led the Tigers hitters with 11 kills. Tysann Gipple added 10.
The Tiger defense limited Moravia to four kills for the match, two coming from Lauren Long. The Mohawks end the season with a final record of 2-21.
Seymour 25-25-25, Moulton-Udell 6-13-12
SEYMOUR – Kolbi Keller connected on a team-leading six ace serves while adding a match-best 20 assists as the Warriorettes advanced past the Eagles in postseason battle of Bluegrass Conference rivals.
Zoe Joiner added nine kills at the net to pace Seymour while Maysen Trimble added a match-high three blocks. Gracie Peck collected nine digs against M-U.
Seymour (19-11) heads to fifth-ranked Holy Trinity (29-10) in the Class 1A, Region 8 quarterfinals. Moulton-Udell ends the season with a final record of 3-14.