OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa High School student section provided the Bulldog volleyball team with a celebratory victory tunnel after earning two season-opening wins on Thursday.
Once all the players went through, however, the tunnel didn't come down. The students wanted one more person to go through tunnel.
"We want Ruth! We want Ruth!"
The head coach of the 12th-ranked Bulldogs was only too happy to oblige.
"I've never had students invite me through the tunnel before," said Ruth Thomas, who opened her fifth season as OHS head volleyball coach with a 25-19, 25-16 win over Mount Pleasant and a 25-14, 25-22 win over Davis County. "With everything going on with COVID-19, you just sit back and appreciate everything that much more.
"Whether you're a senior, a junior, a sophomore or a freshman, you don't want it to end. You're going to love every moment in case something happens that's out of our control that does something and interfere with it. We're going to love our season every single day, even when it's at practice."
The Bulldogs overcame what Thomas considered "first-match jitters" in sweeping Mount Pleasant to open the season. After Mount Pleasant (1-3) came back to beat Davis County 25-21 and 25-16, Ottumwa appeared poised to earn another sweep.
It wasn't so easy, however. The Mustangs fought back after a 25-14 loss in the opening set nearly forcing a decisive third set with a top-15 OHS squad for the second straight year building a 20-17 lead in the second set.
"It was a little bit of a test for us to decide what we wanted to be and how we wanted to play together," Thomas said. "In that first set against Davis County, there was absolutely a moment where we just dominated and tripped a cord, moved the ball seriously and really made the ball do what we wanted it to do.
"This team really wants to be successful, much more so than we've been in previous seasons. The girls are doing everything they can to make that happen."
After finishing the opening set on an 11-2 run, Ottumwa jumped out to an 8-4 lead in the second set. Davis County rallied back, scoring six straight points with kills by Kayla Joos, Briley Lough and Sophia Young helping the Mustangs open a 13-11 lead.
"It started to feel a lot like that first night at Ottumwa last year," Davis County head volleyball coach Brooke Mason said. "We started out slowly, which might have been those first-match jitters, but playing Ottumwa brought out a lot of good energy. I think that had to do a lot with how we finished the night."
Four Bulldog errors helped Davis County open a 20-17 lead. The Mustangs moved within three points of forcing a third set, just like last year when Ottumwa had to hold on for a 16-14 win over the Mustangs.
Avery Baumgartner, however, capped a big opening night adding three ace serves during a closing 5-0 run to clinch Ottumwa's second straight win.
"She just lit up the night. She had some fun with the ball," Thomas said of Baumgartner. "Her confidence level has raised. She's done a nice job of getting out there and, even playing back row, she's done a nice job of picking up on that part of the game.
"The coaching staff also deserves a lot of credit for our success. They've done a great job with their involvement in the game and the bond they've created with the players. They've been there throughout the summer. It's an absolutely fantastic group of young ladies to work with."
Joos and Lough each had a pair of aces for Davis County while Kara Greiner and Stephyn Wilfawn each recorded 11 digs against the Bulldogs. Lough and Morgan Petefish each recorded four kills against the Panthers with Petefish, Wilfawn and Chloe Fetcho added five blocks for the Mustangs.
"We're good with where we are, but we have a lot of cleaning up to do as we progress through the season," Mason said. "We have a pretty good tournament on Saturday at West Marshall where we expect to face some tough competition. We full expect to keep getting better and better."
Ottumwa is next in action at Urbandale on Tuesday looking to post an impressive road win while backing up their second straight preseason ranking.
"When we were ranked 13th in the preseason last year, I said we were going to use it. I'm not going to worry about using it this year. We will be whatever we will be and we will be Ottumwa Bulldogs on this side of the court. We'll go after that volleyball and we're going to have a lot of fun doing it."