URBANDALE — Even in a loss, it appears the Ottumwa volleyball team is beginning to turn the tide.
Urbandale handed the 12th-ranked (5A) Bulldogs a four-set loss on Tuesday with a 25-11, 21-25, 25-15, 25-20 CIML cross-over win. The second-set win snapped a run of 19 consecutive sets won against OHS over the past six years.
"Overall, yes. We had moments of really strong play. Otherwise, we were kind of see-sawing with the score," Ottumwa head volleyball coach Ruth Thomas said. "I'm happy that it was a better match. It was encouraging to get that second set and didn't let the first set become the common theme of the match.
"It's just a matter now of bonding together to make sure all six girls on the court are working as one to get the ball and use the ball to our advantage."
Chloe Schneckloth led the Bulldogs at the net with six kills on 16-19 hitting while also collecting a team-leading three blocks. Kiley Heller added 15 digs on defense for Ottumwa and was a perfect 10-10 serving with one of five aces in the match.
Ottumwa (2-1) will compete at the Mount Vernon tournament on Saturday. The Bulldogs take on Nevada (1-4) and North Ceder (1-3) to open play.
"We do a little better each year at Mount Vernon. It's competition we don't really get to see during the rest of the year," Thomas said. "It's phenomenal competition and a real highlight in our schedule. We're hoping we can go up there and put a few dents in the win column."
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Urbandale 25-21-25-25, Ottumwa 11-25-15-20
Serving - Avery Baumgartner 12-13, 1 ace. Kiley Heller 10-10, 1 ace. Chloe Schneckloth 6-8, 1 ace. Emma Weilbrenner 12-13, 1 ace. Anne Guest 17-19, 1 ace. Ashley Jones 8-8. Ally Paris 2-2. TEAM 67-73, 5 aces.
Hitting - Baumgartner 23-29, 4 kills. Ashley Jones 9-15, 2 kills. Ally Paris 8-10, 3 kills. Chloe Schneckloth 16-19, 6 kills. Emma Weilbrenner 3-3, 2 kills. Anne Guest 16-25, 5 kills. TEAM 74-101, 22 kills.
Setting - Emma Weilbrenner 20, Chloe Schneckloth 2, Anne Guest, Loren Egbert. TEAM 24.
Digs - Avery Baumgartner 4, Kiley Heller 15, Ashley Jones 4, Chloe Schneckloth 13, Emma Weilbrenner 4, Anne Guest 12, Loren Egbert 6. TEAM 58.
Blocks - Schneckloth 3, Weilbrenner 1. TEAM 4.