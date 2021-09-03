PELLA — It was good to see a packed Pella Christian gym on Thursday as spectators for both schools showed out for a showdown between the Eagles and No. 14 (3A) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont.
Pella Christian played two of the three sets close, but it was the Rockets leaving town with a 3-0 (25-22, 25-13, 25-19) sweep. The Rockets, recently debuting 14th in the latest Class 3A state rankings, improved to 10-0 on the season.
"It was a fun atmosphere with both student sections battling it out along with their teams," EBF head volleyball coach Gladys Genskow said. "This was a true test playing against a good Pella Christian team just how strong we can play."
Both teams came out firing with some good back and forth. EBF’s Molly Shafer got on a serving run of three straight aces before Pella Christian’s Sarah Gritters answered with three aces of her own to pull the Eagles within one at 11-10.
A quick 5-2 run from the Rockets out of the timeout would give them a little bit of a cushion which they would use the rest of the set to take it 25-22.
The second set was all EBF with Shafer getting to her spots on the left side. A 12-7 deficit would balloon to an 18-8 deficit as the Eagles struggled with their serve receive, giving up seven aces as they would fall 25-13 in the second set.
"Our serving was very aggressive taking Pella Christian out of their system at times for us to capitalize on points with our hard hitting offense," Genskow said.
To the credit of Pella Christian, the Eagles were able to pick themselves back up in the third set. The Eagle offense was starting to execute their passes and limit their errors as they found themselves trailing 15-13 in another close set.
Pella Christian would get two kills and a pair of aces from Trinity Vos down the stretch but it was not enough as Shafer would blast the match clinching kill from the back row to complete the sweep.
Freshmen twin sisters Molly and Kate Shafer continued to make an early impact on the EBF volleyball program. Molly Shafer finished with a match-high 17 kills to go with two blocks, six digs and five aces while Kate Shafer collected 25 assists. The Rockets finished with 12 aces on the night.
Gritters led the Eagles with 11 kills while Vos and Jarah Morgan chipped in six and five kills, respectively. Chloe Huisman had 21 assists and three aces while Natalie Harrill tallied 13 digs.
EBF (10-0) will take their perfect record to Southeast Polk on Saturday, Sept. 11. The 14th-ranked Rockets will compete in the Metro Volleyball Classic.
"We play in a tough pool (at the Metro Classic), but we will gain match experience against those tough teams," Genskow said. "There are lots of things to keep working on to improve our defensive side of the game. We will utilize our practice times this week to get better."