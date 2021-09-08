RUNNELS – It was the signature win of last season for the Ottumwa High School volleyball team.
On Tuesday, Southeast Polk prevented the Bulldogs from earning their first win of this season. The 14th-ranked Rams rolled to a 25-15, 25-13, 25-15 sweep on 'Best Buddies' night in central Iowa, dropping OHS to 0-11 on the season.
Ottumwa has now faced five teams in the first 11 matches that are currently or have been ranked through the first three weeks of the season. The young Bulldogs will continue seeking their first win of the season, and first win for first-year head coach Patricia Mulholland, next Tuesday night in the CIML Metro conference opener at Des Moines East.
"The girls are working hard together and they have never given up even playing these ranked opponents," Mulholland said. "Makayla Brown had a .308 hitting percentage (this past weekend at the Shirley Ryan Invitational). That's a very impressive number being put up by a young freshman.
"We've been working hard in the gym on locking down our footwork and our mechanics. Kiley (Heller) has been holding it down all season in the back row. The hitters are starting to connect with (freshman setter) Rylea (Hinebaugh) really well. I'm pretty proud of our improvement and performances so far this season."