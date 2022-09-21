EDDYVILLE — It was hard to imagine that Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont could have looked much better against Davis County in the championship match of Saturday's Ottumwa Invitational.
Incredibly on Tuesday night, the third-ranked (2A) Rockets continued their dominance in a match that may ultimately go a long way to determine the South Central Conference volleyball championship. EBF fired away at the net recording 35 kills including 17 along from sophomore Molly Shafer on the way to another impressive sweep of the Mustangs winning 25-13, 25-12 and 25-15 to remain alone atop the SCC standings.
"I just tried to mix up my shots and do some different things," said Shafer, who ranks second in the state averaging six kills a game. "It was a good time for us to practice different sets and different types of offense."
Considering the opposition, it's a bit amazing that the Rockets could ultimately finish off the match while working on improving their own play against a Mustang team that took EBF to decisive final sets three times last fall. Davis County, ranked ninth in the preseason in Class 3A, fell to 12-12 overall and 2-2 in the SCC standings.
"We knew what we were getting into with EBF. I think we knew what to expect," Davis County head volleyball coach Brooke Mason said. "We expected them to block and hit well."
Counting the championship match sweep at Ottumwa on Saturday, all five games this season between Davis County and EBF have played out the same way. After some early back-and-forth trading of points, the Rockets gradually pulled away with the combination of Shafer and Whitney Klyn hammering home hits at the net that the Mustangs could do nothing with.
"We came ready to play," EBF head volleyball coach Gladys Genskow said. "We passed the ball really well. Doing that allowed Kate (Shafer) to make some good sets. When that happened, our girls were ready to attack."
Kate Shafer, Molly's twin sister and primary setter, recorded her 400th assist of the season and her 1,300 career assist in two seasons thus far during the first set of Tuesday's match. After finding her sister for 14 winners during the opening set, Kate Shafer set up Klyn for most of the second set allowed the EBF senior to finish with 10 kills of her own against the Mustangs.
"If we can consistently get the balls on target off our serve-receive to Kate, she's an awesome setter that is going to give us something perfect every time," Klyn said. "We know that teams are going to start closing in the block on Molly as the match goes on. Kate knows that she has to get it out to the other hitters. It's up to us to show that Kate can trust us."
Shafer, who averaged 9.1 assists a set as a freshman and entered Tuesday with a 8.7 average set a game, talked about the confidence of the team in their current high level of offensive execution.
"When everyone is working on all cylinders, it's a lot of fun," Kate Shafer said. "It's not just Molly and Kate. Cooper (Champoux) had a great night. Aliya (Wagamon) had a good night. It helps me a lot to spread the ball around when we've got a lot of girls that can get those kills."
Kayla Joos led Davis County at the net with six kills while Sophia Young added four kills and a pair of ace serves. The versatility of the Rockets, however, proved to be too much as EBF scored nine of the final 13 points in the match starting with Molly and Kate Shafer switching roles out of necessity as Molly Shafer retrieved a ball in the back court and set up her sister for a kill that put EBF up 16-11.
"We were out of system, so the roles had to reverse," Molly Shafer said after recording her 14th career assist. "I just set it up for Kate and she took a swing at it.
"I like getting kills, so that was pretty fun. Molly needs to work a little bit on her setting," Kate Shafer joked.
EBF now leads Albia and Centerville by a single game atop the SCC standings. The Lady Dees swept Chariton 25-10, 25-11 and 25-19 on Tuesday, improving to 15-6 overall and 3-1 in the SCC setting up another big conference showdown with the third-ranked Rockets next Tuesday at EBF.
"I've always felt like Albia was the big conference rival for us," Genskow said. "We've got Oskaloosa the night before that. It's going to be an interesting match. Our first goal is to win the conference title. You never know. It could be anyone's night on any given night.
"Albia played us very competitively at Fairfield in our first match of the season. They're going to be out to do whatever they can. They've got a smart coach (Missy Cox-Dustin). She'll coach them up well enough to pick up on what our weaknesses our. We've got to be well prepared and take them any more lightly than we've taken any of our conference matches against teams like Davis County and Knoxville. The girls know what our goals are this year. They want to win every match and dominate regardless who the opponent is."
