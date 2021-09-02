ALBIA – It's unclear exactly how much sleep Emma Wenger's actually gotten this week.
"It hasn't been much since Tuesday," Wenger joked. "I couldn't even sleep at all on Tuesday night. I was just too excited."
The senior setter of the Lady Dees certainly didn't sleep walk through Albia's non-conference sweep of Mount Pleasant on Thursday night, once again leading the way in digs and assists while adding a pair of ace serves, a pair of kills and a pair of block assists. Just two nights after staging an incredible rally to end Knoxville's 25-match South Central Conference winning streak with a five-set win over the Panthers, Albia pulled away midway through the first set against Mount Pleasant and never looked back winning 25-17, 25-13 and 25-11 at home on Thursday night.
"I think, with us, we need to warm up a little before we really get rolling," Wenger said. "I think, in the past, we've been okay with just being okay. That win on Tuesday really boasted our confidence. Now, we know we've got this and we can perform better than we have in the past."
Albia not only went the full five sets to upend Knoxville on the road Tuesday, but did so after dropping the first two sets of the match 25-20 and 25-8. Wenger played a key part in helping Albia win tough 25-23, 27-25 and 15-10 sets to complete the impressive comeback road win, leading the Lady Dees with a perfect 18-18 serving night while adding 18 digs and a team-best 29 assists.
Ashley Beary and Tanae Thiravong combined for 23 kills at the net for Albia (6-3, 1-0 SCC) with Beary collecting a team-best 12 kills on 30-35 hitting. Sophia Waber and Adelina Curiel each picked up 26 digs in the win for the Lady Dees.
"The best part was at the end. We saw it on our little Hudl video. We're all jumping up and hugging each other," Wenger said of Tuesday's match. "That match was crazy. We knew we had to comeback. Knoxville is always a tough team. We just kept our spirits high and knew we had to get the job done."
Against Mount Pleasant, the Lady Dees struggled with their early attack at the net as four hitting errors helped allow the Panthers to take an 8-4 lead in the opening set. Albia fought their way back, taking advantage of error-prone Mount Pleasant (5-6) to pull even at 8-8 on a kill by Ashley Beary.
"It was very surreal after we won that match on Tuesday," Wenger said. "We knew we had to have that same energy in this match. Once we did, we started to perform well."
Mount Pleasant was able to edge back in front in the opening set, 16-15, thanks to a pair of kills by Kenna Lamm and two more mishits by the Lady Dees. After getting a side out on a tying kill by Beary, Albia pulled away to clinch the opening set as Thiravong recorded three of her match-best five opening-set kills during the final 10-1 run of the set.
"We've been pushing a lot about playing with the confidence and believing in ourselves. Now that we've shown that we can do it, there's not getting away from it," Albia head volleyball coach Missy Cox-Dustin said. "When Addison (Halstead) kind of went down in the first set, we threw in our foreign exchange student (Elena Castera Real) and let her play a little bit. Everyone's going to step up throughout the season for us. We've got players in place that can play just about anywhere."
Mount Pleasant could not build on an early 7-2 lead in the second set, allowing Albia to surge back in front by scoring 10 of the next 12 points. Wenger recorded back-to-back aces after teaming up with Castera Real on a block, opening a 15-10 lead for the Lady Dees.
"I think what we did on Tuesday gives them a lot of confidence going forward this season," Cox-Dustin said. "We hit at the key times and got the momentum on our side. Volleyball is a lot about momentum. Over the last two matches, we made the proper adjustments and took away what (Knoxville and Mount Pleasant) like to do."
Albia never trailed in the final set, pulling away from a 4-4 tie with two more kills by Thiravong, the leader in the match with nine winners at the net. Waber added three aces, including two during a late run that helped clinch the home sweep and a perfect week on the court for the Lady Dees.
"These girls have big plans this year. They keep looking up at the conference championship banner for that program and only see 1978 up there," Cox-Dustin said. "They want to contend for the title this year. They took a big step towards that on Tuesday.