OTTUMWA – One week after current members of the Ottumwa High School volleyball team pulled out vintage Bulldog uniforms, Mallary Simmer went searching for a uniform from the past.
The current OHS assistant volleyball and softball coach found it. The pink and purple libero uniform she once donned for 'Pink Out' night as an OHS player.
"It's actually the jersey we wore on Pink Out night during my junior year," Simmer said. "October is the month to raise awarness. We're trying to do the best job we can with the community we have. They're great and the girls are great. We love them all and we try to show our support for them the best we can."
Simmer was back on the court for a Pink Out match for the first time since her senior season at Ottumwa High School back in 2015, participating on a team featuring current OHS coaches going up against the current 2020 OHS volleyball squad. Having played mostly in the front row during her prep career, Simmer donned the libero uniform and kept several points alive digging up several hard-hit volleyballs from the likes of current senior hitters Anne Guest, Avery Baumgartner and Chloe Schneckloth.
It kept the coaches in the contest, taking the second set in the best-of-three match 25-21. The current Ottumwa spikers eventually found the late run needed to close out an entertaining night at Evans Middle School Gymnasium, winning 25-19, 21-25, 25-20 on a night that brought the best out of the current and former stars of OHS volleyball for a good cause.
"She was not letting me get my hits down," Guest said of Simmer, joking with her current coach who proved to be a worth adversary for at least one night. "I was getting frustrated. No offense to them, but I've never seen them move that fast before. When they started to step up, I was amazed. These girls just don't quit."
Simmer wasn't the only current OHS assistant volleyball coach to step back on the court just a few years after playing for the Bulldogs. Mackenzie Eaton, Simmer's former OHS teammate and current fellow member of Ruth Thomas' coaching staff, was tasked with going head to head and swing for swing several times with Guest at the net trying to find kills and points for the coaches.
"I was texting friends all day telling them I had the knee pads back on and the shoes back on getting ready to go play back on the big court at Evans," Simmer said. "It felt like old times back out there. It felt good. It brought back a lot of good memories.
"It was good. I wish I could do this every single week," Eaton said. "We held our own. We're all very competitive. It was nice to show the girls the old timers still can go out there and compete."
Guest concurred. As was the case with the previous week's intrasquad scrimmage, the Pink Out match against the coaches gave the Bulldogs an opponent to make up for a canceled match against a Des Moines Public School with the CIML Metro opponents out of competition this fall due to COVID-19 Return to Learn delays.
"I really enjoyed playing the coaches, more so than a regular team," Guest said. "Playing some of the guys, I don't think we've seen a vertical leap like that all season from any of our opponents. It gave us something competitive to understand between the back row and the block about how to pass those up. When we get into the postseason, we'll be able to understand how to handle those type of hitters."
Luke Goemaat, who is helping training hitters like Guest to be even stronger at the net at the strength and conditioning coach at OHS, was the strongest attacker for the coaches in the match delivering several kills as the coaches edged in front 14-13 in the third and decisive set of the Pink Out match. The Ottumwa spikers, however, proved to be quick studies and clutch players reeling off six unanswered points in the moment of truth starting with a huge block of Goemaat that tied the score before a tip by Guest and another block of head girls tennis coach Leanna White helped OHS open a 19-14 lead.
"I didn't want our coaches to take it easy on our players. I wanted them to go after us," Thomas said. "Because the coaches knew our players so well and could go after them, it forced our girls to recognize how to counter that attack. It had the value of a match in that it gave us the chance to practice in competition rather than practice against ourselves, but it was also a fun night that helped benefit a great cause."
Ottumwa (13-10) is back on the court at Burlington Thursday night facing the Grayhounds. Varsity action at Carl Johanssen Gymnasium is scheduled for approximately 7:30 p.m.