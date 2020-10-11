OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa High School volleyball team would have been content with Thursday night being the final night to step on the court together for a match this season at Evans Middle School Gymnasium.
Not so fast. There's one more match to be played this year on the Bulldogs home court.
And it just so happens to be the most important match of the year.
Just 24 hours after winning a fun three-set match against a team of OHS coaches as part of Ottumwa's annual 'Pink Out Night' festivities, the Bulldogs learned they'll be hosting a postseason match for the first time in nine years as Ottumwa welcomes Southeast Polk to Evans Middle School Gymnasium for the second time this season in the Class 5A regional semifinals on Oct. 22.
Ottumwa, 13-10 after winning three of five matches over the weekend at the Oskaloosa tournament, earned an emotional 25-23, 23-25, 32-30, 25-18 win over the Rams back on Sept. 8. The win snapped a five-match winning streak in the CIML rivalry that includes four sweeps by Southeast Polk with the last two taking place each of the past two seasons.
“This (was) our first time, as a group, that we’ve beaten a Southeast Polk volleyball team since we played them in a freshman match three years ago,” OHS senior setter Emma Weilbrenner said. “If you look at the stats, they were sort of the pick to win. They also have the name of Southeast Polk. They have that reputation. This was our chance to show we also have a reputation to uphold as Ottumwa Bulldogs."
Ottumwa won the next six matches after beating the Rams (4-19) with the 32-30 third-set win kicking off a run of 15 straight games won by the Bulldogs that continued all the way through a clean sweep of five matches on the way to winning the Ottumwa Invitational for third time in four years. Ottumwa has familiar company throughout Class 5A, Region 4 with second-ranked Ankeny (16-2) hosting Marshalltown (11-10) in the other regional semifinal on Oct. 22. The winners face off on Oct. 27 for a trip to the state volleyball tournament. The Bulldogs lost 25-11, 25-13 to Ankeny at Norwalk's triangular on Oct. 3 and has split two matches with Marshalltown, losing this weekend in Oskaloosa to the Bobcats 22-20, 21-14 after sweeping a regular-season match in Ottumwa 25-15, 25-15, 25-20 back on Sept. 15.
"I'm just proud of how far we've come this year," Ottumwa senior Avery Baumgartner said. "I know in the past, teams like Ankeny and Southeast Polk have been tough for us to deal with. This year, I feel like we've been able to match up better with those type of teams. I'm just really proud of the strength we've shown at home throughout the season. Home has really been a strength for us. We really need our student section. We've been improving season by season, year by year and we want to show this year that we want to excel and show exactly what we're capable of for our senior year."