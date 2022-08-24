OTTUMWA – The Ottumwa volleyball team battled on Monday night for a win that proved to be just elusive against Carlisle, Knoxville and Oskaloosa.
On Tuesday night, nothing was going to elude the Bulldogs in their historic home opener.
Ottumwa jumped out to commanding 15-point leads in each of the first two sets against former CIML Metro rival Des Moines North before rallying quickly from a 6-2 deficit in the third set. Rylea Hinebaugh racked up three ace serves in a row to put the Bulldogs on top for good on the way to a 25-12, 25-7, 25-15 sweep of the Polar Bears in the first Iowa Alliance conference match of the season for the schools.
"We had some really tough matches (on Monday), but our connections are getting better. I'm getting better connected with my hitters," Hinebaugh said after the sophomore setter dished out a match-high 21 assists in the win. "We've worked a lot together in the offseason."
Hinebaugh was one of four Ottumwa players to record three ace serves in the win. Ella Allar, Brylee Jaeger and Camdyn Crouse matched Hinebaugh as the Bulldog teammates combined for a 40-44 serving effort in the sweep.
Besides some sharp serving, Hinebaugh talked about the move made in the lineup that has allowed Ottumwa to be even more dangerous in their offensive attack.
"We moved Ella Allar to the outside instead of the middle where she was last season," Hinebaugh said. "I think that's really helped out team a lot."
Allar racked up five kills and four digs during the win. Miya Fuller once again led Ottumwa at the net with seven kills on Tuesday after coming up with seven winners in three matches on Monday at the Knoxville quadrangular.
"When we all have the confidence in anyone being able to attack the net and get a kill or just put the ball in play, it makes hitting and the game go so much easier," Fuller said. "It's a lot less overwhelming this year. When we stepped on the court on Monday, we were very confident. Even though we didn't get a win, we were still happy with how we played. We've done so much better than we expected to open the season."
Ottumwa hosts Mount Pleasant and ninth-ranked (3A) Davis County on Thursday. The Bulldogs face the Panthers in the first of the three varsity matches that will start after completion of freshmen and junior varsity matches at approximately 6:30 p.m.
