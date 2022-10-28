OTTUMWA – ln the end, it was all for a good cause.
Still, a score was being kept on Thursday night at Evans Middle School Gymnasium. Ottumwa volleyball's third-annual Coaches vs. Cancer 'Pink Out' match pitting current Bulldog players against current Ottumwa coaches had an extra layer of intrigue with daughters battling dads and sisters squaring off on opposite sides of the net.
"I kind of expected it," said Ottumwa senior Ella Allar after going up against her dad, Jeremy. "It was competitive. It was fun. I like playing the Coaches vs. Cancer because the entire crowd gets involved. It's a really fun atmosphere and it was for charity."
Jeremy Allar set something of a tone for the match somewhat by accident. Trailing 8-5 in the opening game, the OHS assistant volleyball coach went on the attack and drilled a much-needed kill that accidently ricocheted off his own daughter for the point.
"I knew it went in, I just didn't realize how it went in," Jeremy Allar joked. "I didn't realize it went off her head. I know I'm going to take a hard beating for that one either at home or at school.
"It was a good time, but when they told me I was going to be playing right side, I knew I was in trouble because I knew it was going to put right across from Ella. We figured it out after that point in the rotation so we didn't have to keep going up against each other."
Ultimately, the Coaches picked up the win taking a pair of competitive sets that featured 24 of the 25 ties in the exhibition match. After coming within a point of losing the first game, the Coaches earned a 26-24, 25-10, 27-25 victory on a night where admission, free will donations and a silent auction helped raise funds in the fight against breast cancer.
"It's great to bring the girls back against each other for one more match and we get to end the year playing the sport we love for a great cause," Ottumwa head volleyball coach Ruth Thomas said. "It's wonderful to get to do this. We had a great crowd and some great donations. I'm not sure what the final total will be, but we'll be thrilled no matter what the amount is."
Thought she coached the Ottumwa players from the sidelines, Thomas also had to go up against a family member on Thursday. Courtney O'Brien, one week removed from wrapping up her first season on the OHS volleyball coaching staff with her mother, stepped on the court to play for the first time in 17 years as part of the Coaches team that opposed Thomas' squad.
"Last winter, working with my daughter's team, I would go in there and hit against them or serve to them," Thomas said. "I've done the same thing this season with the high school team, but it's nothing like playing a full match. It was fun, but there's probably a lot of ice and ibuprofen in my future. I'll probably be pretty sore."
O'Brien ultimately led the Coaches with a pair of ace serves and came up with several digs playing the back row against the Ottumwa players. While it cost her an unofficial loss as a coach, Thomas could not have been a prouder mother watching the performance of her daughter from the other side of the net.
"There are things I didn't remember, like how she serves and how all her mannerisms out there on the court," Thomas said. "Her hands are just like mine. They're big and aggressive on the ball. I can't even describe how much fun it was to watch that again. Momma's proud."
Then there was the a competitive battle of sisters as Ottumwa assistant volleyball coach Chloe Davis took on the role of setter for the Coaches. In doing so, Davis set up hitters with hopes of getting the ball past her sister, OHS all-conference sophomore libero Camdyn Crouse.
"I don't ever set it towards her, because I know she's going to get it if the ball is hit towards her," Davis said. "I've grown up coaching her and watching her play. I know what she does well and what she doesn't, so I try to keep the ball away from her."
Much to the chagrin of Crouse.
"I was waiting for Chloe to dump the ball. I think she knew I was waiting, so she never even did it," Crouse joked. That's unfortunate, I really wanted to show her up."
