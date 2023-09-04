Prep volleyball: Ottumwa plays in gold bracket at Shirley Ryan Invite

MOUNT VERNON – The Shirley Ryan Invitational typically brings in several of the top volleyball programs from around the state.
Saturday was no different. Of the 15 teams that made the trip to Mount Vernon, five are ranked in top 10 of the five classes of the Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union poll.
Last year, the Ottumwa Bulldogs failed to leave the tournament without winning a set. On Saturday, Ottumwa nearly claimed a spot in the championship semifinals.
The Bulldogs bounced back from an opening loss to third-ranked (4A) North Scott (21-17, 21-12), sweeping Western Dubuque (21-11, 21-17) to finish second in the Shirley Ryan Pool. That finish put Ottumwa in the gold bracket quarterfinals, where the Bulldogs nearly knocked off the highly-ranked home team in the tournament.
From a 5-0 start to the opening set to a 10-7 lead in the decisive third set, Ottumwa pushed sixth-ranked (3A) Mount Vernon to the limit. The Mustangs used five kills over the final 10 points to edge the Bulldogs claiming a 25-19, 22-25, 15-12 win on the way to advancing all the way to the championship match.
"We probably did better in that tournament than we've done there in ages," Ottumwa head volleyball coach Ruth Thomas said. "It was a good way to see where we're at and if we're really that good. We faced a North Scott team with a 6-3 hitter (Abbey Hayes) that we remember quite vividly from last year. We were much more successful against them this year than we were last year.
"It really was the attitude in the girls that I saw in the girls and the fact that they were just working. They really weren't paying attention to how good the team on the other side of the net was supposed to be. They were just playing their game on their side and doing some really good things as well as some new, smarter things that I was super-proud to see."
Rylea Hinebaugh added 32 assists to her program-record total, reaching 1,100 career assists during Ottumwa's sweep of Western Dubuque. Hinebaugh now has 1,114 assists over her two-plus seasons of Bulldog volleyball.
Ottumwa also spread the wealth at the net with seven different players recording at least one kill in the three matches on Saturday. Miya Fuller, Violet Hougland and Brylee Jaeger each connected on nine kills to lead the Bulldog attack while Hougland, Makayla Brown and Vada Monaghan evenly split the nine blocks collected by Ottumwa defensively at the net with three blocks apiece in the tournament.
Avery Franke led Ottumwa's service attack with six of the team's nine aces on Saturday. Camdyn Crouse led the Bulldog defense with 30 of Ottumwa's 85 total digs in the seven sets.
Davis County also competed at the Shirley Ryan Invitational on Saturday. The Mustangs fell in straight sets to Iowa City West (21-13, 21-12), Center Point-Urbana (21-16, 21-5) and Tipton (21-16, 21-19) before finishing off the day losing a three-set battle with Waverly-Shell Rock 21-12, 19-21 and 15-8.
Ottumwa (7-3) returns to Iowa Alliance south division action on Tuesday at Des Moines Hoover. Davis County (3-8) returns to South Central Conference action at No. 10 (4A) Knoxville on Tuesday.
