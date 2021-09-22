OTTUMWA – It didn't even dawn on Kiley Heller until the match was over on Tuesday night.
The lone returning senior starter on the Ottumwa High School volleyball team wasn't just sharing the floor with new teammates. Heller finished the first CIML Metro conference home win playing with five freshman teammates.
"I did notice it was a different team all around me," Heller said. "I didn't really notice is was all freshmen, but we've all really worked well together. We've all really connected together and improved as a team."
The senior libero and her five freshmen teammates put away a conference sweep at Evans Middle School Gymnasium. Ottumwa swept Des Moines Hoover 25-14, 25-8 and 25-15 before exiting the floor for the first time this season under the victory tunnel put together by the OHS student section.
"It was really fun," Heller said. "It was great having our entire hometown here to watch us win. Having everyone from our school there to celebrate afterwards was really nice."
Ottumwa (4-13, 2-0 CIML Metro) hosts Des Moines North in a conference match on Tuesday, Sept. 28.