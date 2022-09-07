OTTUMWA — For Raylynn Kendrick, it was like riding a bike.
For Brianna Brown, it might have been like learning to ride a bike on Tuesday against Des Moines Hoover. Either way, the Ottumwa senior volleyball teammates thrived at the net combining for 15 kills during a 25-7, 25-16, 25-10 Iowa Alliance sweep at Evans Middle School Gymnasium.
"I haven't played middle (hitter) for a couple years. I got tucked into the middle and I got to run a lot of fun things with (Ottumwa sophomore setter) Rylea (Hinebaugh)," Kendrick said. "I had a lot of fun getting a lot of kills."
Kendrick and Brown both came into the match at the start of the second set, becoming a regular part of the rotation over the final two games against the Huskies. Kendrick led Ottumwa with four kills in the second set, helping the Bulldogs finally pull away in the most competitive game as Hoover caught Ottumwa seven times and forced three different lead changes.
"I just used to be really tall, so my coach stuck me in the middle when I was a kid," Kendrick said. "In high school, I stopped growing. I ended being switched to the right side. A lot of those aspects are the same, so I think that made it easier to switch back for this match."
Brown, meanwhile, found her groove in the final game ultimately finishing the night as the leader at the net with 10 kills for the Bulldogs. Unlike Kendrick, Brown was introduced a new position on the court on Tuesday.
"I usually play right side. This was my first time playing the left side," Brown said. "We just threw it in there to see how it went. We just kept right on going. I had some great sets and great passes that I was able to put down."
Ottumwa remained perfect both in conference play, improving to 3-0 in the Iowa Alliance, and at home moving to 4-0 this season at Evans Gym. The Bulldogs were coming off a tough weekend against tough competition losing four matches to four teams with a combined record of 20-6, including losses to top-ranked (3A) Mount Vernon and fifth-ranked (4A) North Scott, both of whom sported perfect records heading into the Shirley Ryan Invitational on Saturday.
"What's really important to me is that, we had some brutal matches throughout the day against some very strong teams. For us to come out for each match after some of those losses and go after the wins proves to me that we've got some perseverance and we've some determination," Ottumwa head volleyball coach Ruth Thomas said. "Those are the character pieces you want within your team and within the unit."
Working with different hitters in different positions did little to slow down Hinebaugh, who collected 21 of Ottumwa's 28 assists in the sweep of Hoover (0-5, 0-3 Iowa Alliance). All told, four different Bulldogs collected an assist in the match while 10 different players hammered home at least one kill.
Camdyn Crouse led Ottumwa with eight digs. Kendrick matched Brylee Jaeger and Ella Allar in connecting on a pair of ace serves during the win.
"I loved every part of being back out there with the girls," Kendrick said. "it's amazing. We're still undefeated at home. We're still undefeated in the conference. I hope we show what we've done all season when we get down to the end of the season."
Ottumwa (5-7, 3-0 Iowa Alliance) returns to the court next Tuesday at Des Moines East.
