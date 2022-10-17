DES MOINES — The Ottumwa High School volleyball team wrapped up the regular season on Saturday, competing in five championship-bracket matches at the inaugural Iowa Alliance Conference round-robin tournament.
Ottumwa bounced back from a 25-15, 25-18 loss to Waterloo West with a 25-13, 25-22 sweep of Des Moines Lincoln. The Bulldogs also bounced back after dropping a 25-11, 30-28 battle to eventual tournament champion Des Moines Roosevelt by winning another tense battle with Ames winning 25-20, 17-25 and 15-7 before closing out the day with a 25-20, 25-15 loss to Fort Dodge.
Ottumwa finishes the regular season with a record of 16-18. The Bulldogs open the postseason at home on Tuesday, hosting Des Moines North in the Class 5A regional quarterfinals at Evans Middle School Gymnasium starting at 7 p.m.
