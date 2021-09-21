KEOSAUQUA – Fans of the Pekin High School volleyball team are certainly getting their money's worth this season.
On Monday night, several of those fans made the trip south to Van Buren County to root on the Panther spikers on another long and dramatic night on the hardwood. With a vocal student body on hand matching Van Buren County's student section in their home gymnasium, Pekin went the distance playing a match-deciding set for the sixth time already this season winning 15-13 in the final set against the Warriors to complete a perfect night at VBC's home quadrangular with a pair of three-set wins.
"The girls are coming together. They're working together, talking together and they're learning how not to quit," Pekin head volleyball coach Rusty Crabtree said. "They're playing hard all the way through from the beginning to the end."
Pekin opened the four-team, four-match slate of action on the Fred Parsons Court winning a 21-13, 12-21, 15-11 thriller over Cardinal. Kyli Fitzsimmons kicked off an impressive night on the attack for the Panthers by delivering seven of Pekin's 17 kills in the win over the Comets.
"Even in the five-set losses we've had this season, the girls have gained a lot of experience in those matches," Crabtree said. "The biggest lessons they've taken away from those matches is how important it is to play to the end. It's like any sport. You can't always be perfect. You can't always be a machine. The girls understand that, but they're still playing hard and keeping that winning streak going by playing hard win or lose."
Pekin's bid for a third straight win would have to wait as Van Buren County and Cardinal both secured two-set sweeps against Moravia. The Warriors made their return to the court after having a pair of matches last week wiped out due to a rise in cases of COVID-19, winning 21-9 and 21-13 over Moravia in the second of the four matches on Monday.
"We had a lot of players filling in. We're still missing three of our stronger varsity players that are still out," Van Buren County volleyball coach B.J. Carter said. "Filling in for those gaps with about a day-and-a-half of practice and adjusting to a new setter is a big difference for our hitters."
Cardinal bounced back from the three-set loss to Pekin, salvaging a split by sweeping Moravia 21-18 and 21-10. Sydney Pickrell led the Comets on the night with 12 kills and six ace serves, including five in the win over the Mohawks.
"I feel like this year was going to be a big step for me," Pickrell said. "I needed to go out here and prove how aggressive I really am."
The win was the second for the Comets in the span of three days. Cardinal (2-11) earned its first win of the season in its home tournament on Saturday, edging Twin Cedars 21-17 17-21 and 16-14.
"We've had some tough losses this season. We've been in a rut at times and haven't been playing like we know we can, but I reminded the girls on Saturday to celebrate that win because it is important to us," Cardinal head volleyball coach Candice Guiter said. "I liked how we came back from making several mistakes against Pekin and did what we were supposed to do against Moravia. I think we're going to look at making some strategic changes moving forward to make the team more successful."
Alexa Bedford led Moravia at the net on Monday with five kills and three blocks. The Mohawks (0-14) are continuing to seek their first win in the second season under the guidance of former Moravia volleyball player Rachel Helmick, who received some advice from her former coach after Monday's quadrangular.
"I talked with Coach (Jerald) Harter and he gave me some tips," Helmick said after going up against Cardinal, whom Harter is continuing to help even after stepping aside as head coach prior to the start of the 2020 season. "The biggest thing he pointed out was the youth of our team. Our girls are just young and need to get mentally tougher to make the plays, such as a big serve-receive at clutch times during a match."
The stage was set for Pekin and Van Buren County (3-5) to decide which team would earn a pair of wins on Parsons Court. It appeared the Warriors would be that team after one set in the fourth and final match as five blocks from four different players helped Van Buren County rally from a 13-9 deficit to win the opening game of the finale.
"Not only did we not have any matches last week, we didn't even have any practices," Van Buren County senior Shea Scott said after leading the Warriors with 10 kills in the quadrangular. "Getting those extra reps in a feeling what it's like to be a team again was huge."
Pekin answered back to once again build a four-point lead midway through the second game. This time, the Panthers built on the advantage forcing the third and final set of the final match on a tip by Claire Roth, sending Pekin's vocal student section into a frenzy.
"It was a surprise to see that student section here, but it helped keep the energy of the girls up," Crabtree said. "It was awesome seeing them and hearing them. It helped keep spirits of the girls up. They wanted to play hard and look good for them."
Pekin (5-6) had to rally one final time on Monday, erasing a 6-2 deficit in the third set against the Warriors. Sadie Sieren scored on a pair of ace serves to level the final set at 8-8 before the Panthers finished the night scoring five of the final six points, tying the match on a block by Fitzsimmons and Taylor Gambell before Kayse Miller's winner at the net and a final ace serve by Roth clinched the final match.