PEKIN — Mental toughness.
The Pekin volleyball team has had that trait tested more than once this season. From the growing pains that any young team endures under a first-year head coach to the sudden stoppage this season and loss of matches due to exposure to COVID-19, the Panthers had to overcome obstacles no one could have anticipated in 2020.
Monday night, Columbus presented the Panthers with one more obstacle to try and overcome in order to extend the 2020 season, building a two-game lead in the Class 2A, Region 8 first round match with the Southeast Iowa Superconference north division rivals. Pekin showed enough toughness to battle back and force a winner-take-all fifth game, but could overcome the final hurdle of the season as Columbus held on for a 25-16, 25-20, 23-25, 19-25, 15-7 postseason win on Monday night.
"We went through a lot of things this year and it takes a toll on a team," Crabtree said. "When you lose players here and there because of COVID and you ultimately end up getting shut down because of it, that's something that can wears on your mind. The girls deserve a lot of credit for battling through that. They came back and pushed through to the end of the season.
"It's a good lesson. You can't really teach mental toughness. They have to want it. They have to know it. They have to learn it. They did. They paid attention and they learned it this year."
Pekin (5-11) had to learn on the fly how to overcome a Columbus squad that came into Monday's regional 2A opener fired up with sights set on making a shortened Panther volleyball season even shorter. The Wildcats jumped on top 15-7 in the opening game with an early service attack that matched Pekin's main weapon, resulting in 19 ace serves for both teams.
Columbus (11-13) led 21-12 before Erika Coleman began to rally the Panthers with three consecutive aces, pulling Pekin within 21-16. Olivia Carrier and Michelle Diaz, who combined for 20 of the 36 kills in the match for the Wildcats, had a pair of winners at the net late in stopping the bid of the Panthers to steal the opening game.
Columbus kept the pressure on the Panthers early in the second game, scoring six of the first seven points with Pekin sending balls wide of the court, into the ceiling and into the net. Claire Roth and Kaylee Peiffer had consecutive kills before Emma Phillips added a block as the Wildcats started to misfire, leading to Pekin taking the lead at 16-11 with hopes of tying the match at a game apiece.
Instead, the Wildcats came right back with three aces including a pair from sophomore Sera Vela to tie the game at 17-17. Diaz put Columbus ahead for good with a kill, snapping a 19-19 tie before two more aces from sophomore Victoria Howell helped the Wildcats finish the game on an 8-1 run.
"It hurt us not having that time together on the court during the regular season," Crabtree said. "We lost out on a minimum of six matches, maybe even seven or eight depending on how we would have done in our conference tournament. That's experience that you just can't make up. If we had the experience, we would have been in a much different spot than we're at right now. The girls would be further along in their training, further along with their abilities and their skills. It would be a completely different situation, but it's not and that's how it is."
Ultimately, Pekin could do nothing more than fight with what they had on Monday night. Fight they did as a pair of ace serves by Coleman kicked off the third game as the Panthers began to turn the tide of the match around.
Trailing 6-3 early in the third game, Pekin got a service boost from another senior as Kaydlyn Johnson recorded three consecutive aces to spark a six-point Panther run. From there, Pekin walked the tightrope from being pushed to the verge of a sweep trailing 23-22 after an ace by Howell to a final three-point run that extended the match clinched by a tiebreaking ace from Roth and a set-clinching kill by Coleman.
"Erika not pushed hard, but she kept telling the girls they were going to push hard and fight all the way through," Crabtree said. "Kaydlyn did the same thing. So did Kaylee Peiffer. Those seniors just kept pushing the team to get better and not to give up. That's the leadership we want out of those seniors."
Pekin continued to push forward in the fourth set, jumping out to a 6-2 lead with Roth collecting a trio of ace serves. Once again, the Panthers did have to rally as Columbus again built a lead opening a 13-9 advantage. Pekin scored seven straight points to take control of the game, forcing the fifth game on a tip by Phillips and an ace by Coleman, who finished with seven in her final match for the Panthers.
In the end, Columbus used ace serves by Diaz and jump serves by Carrier to pull ahead for good in the fifth and decisive game. Jobe Lekwa’s fourth kill gave the Wildcats a 15-7 win in the match-deciding set and Columbus advances to play at Durant Wednesday.
"I'm excited about our future," Crabtree said after wrapping up his first season as head coach of the Pekin High School volleyball program. "I've got Taylor (Gambell) for one more year. I've got several sophomores for two more years. I've got time to work with those girls. Every coach is different, so I have a chance to work with the girls on what I want to see with the program moving forward. The girls are coming around and working towards that.
"There's a learning curve for some of these girls. For some, I'm their third coach in four years. The girls are learning. They're sad to see this season end, but they're excited and looking forward to what next season looks like. That's a good thing. It speaks volumes to the team and where we're at as a program."