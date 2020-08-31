ALBIA — Missy Cox-Dustin is getting back to the basics this season with the Albia volleyball program.
From passing to hitting to cheering. Yes, cheering.
“We actually cheered a little more than we did to open the season at Fairfield,” Cox-Dustin said after Albia’s 25-9, 25-11, 25-18 South Central Conference loss to Knoxville on Monday night. “We got the ace cheer down and some other cheers. We’re coming around.
“We’re a young team. We don’t have a single senior, so we’ve got a team with a lot of girls that will be playing volleyball together for several years by the time they’re seniors. We’re going to get there.”
The Lady Dees entered the SCC opener having won two out of three matches at the Steve Hisel quadrangular. Sophie Waber led a trio of Albia attackers with 10 or more kills in straight-set wins over Fairfield (21-12, 22-20) and Hillcrest Academy (21-15, 21-8) and a 21-19, 21-17 loss to conference rival Eddyville-Blakebsurg-Fremont.
Waber had 16 kills in the season-opening quadrangular for the Lady Dees, but also had 10 errors in 42 hitting attempts. Jenna Gronewold added 11 kills while leading Albia’s serving with six aces while Emma Wenger added 10 kills and dished out 36 assists at Fairfield.
The win over Albia at Fairfield allowed EBF to match the Lady Dees and Trojans as all three area teams won two of three at the Hisel quad. The Rockets dropped two of three at West Branch’s tournament on Saturday, sweeping Wapello (25-20, 25-14) while dropping matches to Don Bosco (21-14, 19-21, 15-12) and Winfield-Mount Union (25-18, 25-23), taking a 3-3 record in Tuesday’s SCC opener at Clarke.
Brooke Shafer led EBF at West Branch with 25 kills and matched teammate Allison Bald with six blocks. Koleen Good served up five aces for the Rockets while Emalee Davis picked up 46 digs on defense.
It was good to get in our first tournament of the season,” EBF head volleyball coach Gladys Genskow said. “We are facing many challenges this season with many of our team playing different roles. As we are learning those new roles, gaining growth in every match is a key aspect to our success.
“The girls play as a team very well with a wonderful core nucleus of seniors, but lack of experience for some players at the varsity level will take some time to get to the level we want to be. We serve very aggressively, but lack consistency with our offense. We will be working hard to improve our floor defense and setters working to get stronger.”
Fairfield swept EBF (21-18, 24-22) and Hillcrest Academy (21-18, 21-15) on their home floor to open the season with a 2-1 record. Anna Dunlap led the Trojans in the Hisel quadrangular with 13 kills while Maddie Jones picked up a team-leading four ace serves and 16 assists.
While the Trojans get an entire week off before returning to the court for a Southeast Conference home match against Washington on Sept. 8, Albia has something completely different. The Lady Dees turn right back around for a trip to Centerville to face the Redettes at Hower Gym in the second of a back-to-back in the SCC.
“We’ve never had conference matches on consecutive nights like this before,” Cox-Dustin said. “We hope we can build off this match, but we don’t know. We’ve never tried this before. It will definitely be different.”