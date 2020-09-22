CEDAR RAPIDS — The Ottumwa volleyball team is hoping Tuesday night was not the only trip to Cedar Rapids this season.
In the same town that hosts the Iowa State Volleyball Tournament, the 12th-ranked (5A) Bulldogs saw a seven-match winning streak come to an end. Cedar Rapids Prairie edged Ottumwa in three sets 25-22, 25-20 and 25-20 in a match that replaced a canceled CIML Metro conference contest against Des Moines Hoover for the Bulldogs.
"There were moments we played competitively, then there were moments it felt like we were trying to ride it out," Ottumwa head volleyball coach Ruth Thomas said. "We played well. We didn't play well enough to win."
Anne Guest led the Bulldogs in Tuesday's road test with 10 kills and two blocks. Kiley Heller collected a team-leading 13 digs and five of Ottumwa's six ace serves in a match where Ottumwa made several late rallies, but failed to steal a set.
"We made a couple of runs facing set points, but ultimately we just had too many unforced errors," Thomas said. "We just couldn't get enough momentum going to win a set. We made it tough on ourselves to be successful."
Ottumwa (10-5) will have an even tougher test waiting for them at Evans Middle School Gymnasium on Thursday. Fifth-ranked (5A) Ankeny Centennial will take on the 12th-ranked (5A) Bulldogs in what could be a potential regional final preview.
"This was the wake-up call we needed, especially going into the match with Ankeny Centennial," Thomas said. "We need to be at our very best to be competitive and overcome what Ankeny Centennial is going to try to do to be successful."