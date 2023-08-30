OTTUMWA — What type of gift do you get for a 100th birthday?
Ottumwa High School's volleyball team had the perfect gift in mind on Tuesday night — an Iowa Alliance sweep of Ames.
The Bulldogs closed out a night full of celebration by taking down the Little Cyclones for the third time in the past two seasons. Rylea Hinebaugh added 16 assists to her program-record total that now stands of 1,082 over two-plus seasons as Ottumwa earned a 25-20, 25-19, 25-20 sweep improving to 3-0 so far at home with seven straight games won at Evans Middle School Gymnasium on the 100th anniversary of the day that Ottumwa High School officially opened.
"What keeps running through my head is what a great gift this was to give Ottumwa High School. We just represented the school and the students so well," Ottumwa head volleyball coach Ruth Thomas said. "Our fans make it so fun. You can see the intensity on the court. Whether you understand volleyball or not, you're enjoying that match.
"The girls are working so hard all the time communicating and trying to figure out the next move. That's something I've pushed with every team that I've coached. This team is phenomenal at it."
It was certainly the most unique start to a night of volleyball the current Bulldog players have had as Ottumwa High School's ongoing centennial celebration included a large birthday party on the school's official 100th birthday. All those in attendance, including former students from several different decades, enjoyed one of the several pieces of birthday cake served in the rubber gym after the entire Ottumwa High School volleyball team joined in the signing of 'Happy Birthday' prior to pre-match warm-ups.
"We were standing in the hallway waiting to take the court and they told us we were all going to be helping sing Happy Birthday," Hinebaugh said. "It was fun. It was really cool to honor the school like that."
Once warm-ups were complete, the pre-match celebrations would continue. Hinebaugh, who came into this season just 17 assists behind Aly Vitko for the most career assists in program history, was honored on Tuesday for officially breaking the record during Ottumwa's season-opening quadrangular at Oskaloosa last week receiving a volleyball signed by her teammates and a hug from Thomas prior to the start of the match.
"I wouldn't be in the position without my back row and my hitters," Hinebaugh said. "When I started out during my freshman year, I didn't think this would be happening at all. I wasn't even sure I'd be starting on varsity. It's really cool. I told myself at the beginning of the season I want to put a number up on the record board that can hopefully stay there for quite awhile."
Once the celebrations before the match ended, Ottumwa got back to business against Ames. The Bulldogs played a smart brand of volleyball, scoring several points at the net on several tips using the aggressiveness of the Little Cyclones (2-6) at the net against themselves with the final point scored by Brylee Jaeger coming on a ball that was tapped just to the left of an Ames block attempt.
"We knew that Ames has a really good front row and really good block, so we knew that we had to be smart with our placements," Jaeger said. "Whether that was hammering the ball down if the set was there and the block was not or tipping it if they're up there at the net and not covering."
Ottumwa's all-around confidence on the court came through when needed as Ames built leads in each of the final two games of the match. The Bulldogs overcame a run of three straight ace serves early by Ames senior D'Niaya Settles and consecutive kills by Sydney Smalley, scoring six straight points late in the second game to build a 22-17 lead as three late hitting errors by the Little Cyclones set up a closing 9-2 Bulldog run closed out by the third of Camdyn Crouse's match-leading four ace serves.
"I have really been pushing recently and the girls have been working hard at cutting down on unforced errors," Thomas said. "Missing serves. Hitting the ball out of bounds. We've been working on eliminating those mistakes and we've been working harder on getting that first-ball kill. When the team sends that first serve over, we begin the rally by putting the ball away. We've been working at trying to avoid those really long rallies. You don't want so many of those that you wind up exhausting yourself later in the match."
That extra energy might have allowed Ottumwa to complete the sweep as Ames again forced the Bulldogs to play from behind in the third and final game of the match. The Little Cyclones led 15-10 before the Bulldogs mounted a match-clinching comeback scoring 15 of the final 20 points in the match including six of Miya Fuller's match-leading 11 kills during the closing run.
"We've definitely increased our verticals with lifting. We go hard all summer with volleyball and it's really paying off," Jaeger said after adding 10 kills for the Bulldogs in the sweep. "We've gotten really good at working as a team and bringing each other up. We try not to dwell on our mistakes. We're trying to let those mistakes go and move on. If we can say a few encouraging words, it gets everyone reset. We have a lot more confidence now. We believe in each other and believe in ourselves."
Ottumwa (6-1) heads to the Mount Vernon Tournament on Saturday morning at 8 a.m.
