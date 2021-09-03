LEON – Sporting a 1-7 record on the season, the Centerville High School volleyball team is going through some growing pains early in the 2021 season.
Thursday night in Leon, the Redettes showed signs of growth. After dropping a hard-fought three-set match with Central Decatur, Centerville earned a split in the road triangular sweeping South Central Conference rival Clarke, leaving a gymnasium for the first time this season having won more sets than lost.
Central Decatur would score first in each set against Centerville, challenging the Redettes to play catch-up. After falling behind early in the initial set, The Redettes battled back to take their first lead of the contest at 19-18.
Centerville would outscore Central Decatur 5-1 in the final six possessions to capture the opening set, 25-21. With a victory in the first set the Redettes looked to be in position to capture the match in two straight sets.
The second set saw the Cardinals jump out to a 5-1 lead and take command of the set, opening an 18-4 lead midway through the set. Centerville rattled off five straight points on the serving of junior Breckyn Carney, closing the gap to 19-11, before Central Decatur closed out the second set with a 25-15 win.
With the match on the line in a third and decisive set, Central Decatur raced out to a 5-1 lead and never looked back. The Cardinals secured their first win of the season, taking the final set 15-9.
The results of the second match of the night were more to the liking of the visitors from Centerville. Despite the opponent scoring first again, the Redettes quickly battled back against Clarke.
Holding an 11-7 lead, Centerville went on a six-point run with Carney again at the serving line. The Redettes would hold on as the Indians outscored them 7-5 as the set closed, defeating Central Decatur 25-15.
The Redettes again found themselves in a hole at the start of the second set as the Indians jumped out to a 4-1 lead early on. Centerville scored five straight points, cumulating with a serving ace by junior Emma Weber helped put the Redettes in the lead.
Clarke refused to die despite trailing most of the remainder of the set, taking a 17-16 lead late in the second set. Tied at 22-22, Centerville would score three straight points to close out a 25-22 win, giving Centerville a win for the first time since the season-opening WACO Invitational back on Aug. 23.
"We played with a lot more confidence in the second match," noted Centerville head coach Tom Hill. "Breckyn started setting the ball much better. We were just more aggressive overall."
Centerville (2-8) travels to Burlington on Saturday to compete in top-ranked (1A) Burlington-Notre Dame's tournament. The Redettes square off with Wapello at noon.