BURLINGTON – Lindsy Massner racked up five kills for Wapello while Malia Yoder and Esther Hughes each recorded four kills for Hillcrest Academy in a balanced effort that led the Arrows and Ravens to a pair of sweeps over the young Centerville volleyball squad Saturday at the Burlington-Notre Dame Tournament.
Wapello picked up the sweep against the Redettes, winning 21-12 and 21-13. Hillcrest Academy won a closer battle with Centerville, taking a 22-20 opening set before winning 21-14 in the second set.
Centerville (1-10) returns to South Central Conference play on Tuesday at Lakeview Gymnasium against Chariton.